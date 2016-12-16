Fifteen Cookbooks We Loved This Year

Here’s a rundown of fifteen cookbooks we loved this from this year. They make great gifts and good food (when you cook from them; we have not tried eating any of the actual books). Happy reading, cooking, and shopping. And check out our cookbook reviewer Paula Forbes’s official list of the four best cookbooks of 2016.

Andrew Tarlow—the pioneering restaurateur behind Diner, Marlow & Sons, Roman’s, and Reynard—and Anna Dunn (who runs the always-worthwhile food magazine Diner Journal) have collaborated on a cookbook full of the same Brooklyn charm that defines Tarlow’s restaurants. Our cookbook reviewer, Paula Forbes, wrote that the book shows Brooklyn “is a cliché for a reason: because something exciting happened there.” Tarlow’s aesthetic, his restaurants, and the scores of talented folks who have cooked and served in them, were a major catalyst in creating that dynamic scene. Read Forbes’s review and check out some recipes before putting a copy in your cart.



In 2006, Peter Meehan reviewed the Good Fork in the New York Times, and talked about how it helped Red Hook become a neighborhood worth visiting just to eat. Now chef Sohui Kim has put together a cookbook that features some the dishes that helped make her restaurant a neighborhood fixture, like Korean-style steak and eggs with kimchi fried rice, pork and chive dumplings, and miso caramel ice cream. Kim writes that the dishes on the opening menu of the restaurant are not exactly Korean, or French, or Italian, or American, but “traditional dishes heightened by a global pantry; classics, with just enough of a twist to make them new again.” We say it’s a great collection of inspired recipes for ambitious home cooks.

Poole’s Diner, Ashley Christensen’s restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, does Southern classics and comfort food with quality ingredients and clean, balanced flavors. Her cookbook gives us a roadmap to do the same, with impressive ease built into recipes—and impressive outcomes at their conclusion. We excerpted her trick for stewing fresh tomatoes to get us through the winter months, one of many smart ideas to be found within.

The late, great Sasha Petraske opened a bar called Milk & Honey in New York City at the turn of the century and brought cocktails back from the depths of appletini hell into a global golden age. He is the reason why you know what a Corpse Reviver No. 2 is and that there is a speakeasy in your town where the bartenders can wax Talmudic about the vagaries of ice machines. His bar defined cocktail culture for a new generation of drinkers, and his wife, Georgette, compiled a tribute to his legacy in Regarding Cocktails—she writes that she finished his idea for a “minimalist’s guide to mixing Milk & Honey-quality drinks at home.” It features useful essays from the brightest barfly luminaries (like David Wondrich’s essay about how to be a good bar regular, and straightforward instructionson how to make his cocktails at home.

The latest cookbook from Fuchsia Dunlop, a Lucky Peach contributor and an unparalleled English-language authority on Chinese cuisine, focuses on Jiangnan, historically known as the “land of fish and rice.” Covering the lower Yangtze region, Jiangnan may be one of the lesser-known Chinese culinary regions in the West, but Dunlop writes that it is one of the most highly regarded in China—and the delicious and largely simple recipes in the gorgeously photographed book prove why.

As the title suggests, Fat Rice is a restaurant in Chicago inspired by Macanese cuisine—the food of Macau, the autonomous region in Southern China that was controlled by the Portuguese for more than four hundred years until it was given back to Chinese control in 1999. The food, like the region, exists at the intersection of Portuguese, Indian, Malaysian, and Chinese culture, the Fat Rice cookbook is a kaleidoscopic romp through the cuisines, complete with instructional comics and shout-outs to local and Macanese chefs.

Nancy Silverton is the owner of five Mozza restaurants in Southern California, plus two more in Singapore. She’s a foundational element of the Los Angeles restaurant scene. But operating and cooking in restaurants meant she went years without cooking anything more complicated than pasta with butter for her kids in her own kitchen. In Mozza at Home, she shares recipes that helped her rediscover her love of cooking and entertaining at home—we excerpted three vegetable-centric dishes to serve to your own guests.

Genevieve Ko, a regular contributor to Lucky Peach, just published her first solo cookbook, after collaborating with chefs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten and George Mendes. Better Baking is filled with recipes for healthful baked goods—featuring whole grains, nuts and seeds, fruits, and good fats—that we, fat little piggies that we are, will still manage to eat in very un-better quantities. When Ko dropped of a box of her coconut mochi bars at the Lucky Peach offices, security had to be notified because of riots among the editorial staff, fighting tooth and claw to eat them all.

Remember that scene in the original Ghostbusters when Gozer asks Ray if he’s a god? Ray fumbled, but Dorie Greenspan wouldn’t have: she is the Cookie Goddess. She is, at least, our cookie goddess. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man would have begged her on bended knee to turn him into the pumpkin whoopie pies on page 309 of her massive new masterwork, Dorie’s Cookies. If you are not yet part of the cult of Dorie, a safe starting point for your worship is her famous World Peace Cookies ; if you are looking for a seasonal act of celebration of Her Majestic Cookie-liness, we’ve got a slate of holiday cookies right over here. This is a book any baker in your life will cherish.

Jessica Koslow’s first cookbook is full of delicious recipes for the things that define Sqirl, her LA restaurant: toast, jam, and grain bowls. It’s also full of beautiful celebrities and bright, vibrant pictures of food that will make you feel like a Cool Person, even if you’ve never been to her spot in Silver Lake. Here are three of her greatest hits, and here is a bonus video of Jess jamming out with Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint.

Katie Parla is a writer who has lived in Rome for thirteen years and a Lucky Peach contributor—check out her Pizza Crawl with our Italian photographer, Gabriele Stabile. The cookbook she penned with co-author and photographer Kristina Gill is a tribute to Rome’s flavors old and new, demonstrating how the city’s cuisine—including its pizzas and its desserts—has evolved over its long history.

Gjelina and its sister restaurant Gjusta are two of the many reasons why we love Los Angeles and its food. Gjelina the book is, like its namesake restaurant, full of beautiful vegetable dishes and grain salads and other things that make us wish we lived within walking distance of the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market. The recipes are complex, going to prove that effortless beauty, like that of the restaurant’s food (and its customers), takes real work. Luckily, chef Travis Lett is there to hold your hand throughout.

Julia Turshen has co-authored numerous cookbooks, including ones for Gwyneth Paltrow and Mario Batali, but this is her first solo book. The recipes are easy and comforting, and represent the way a modern home cook wants to eat. Our favorite part of the book was the lists of seven things to do with various ingredients—a can of chickpeas, leftover chicken, pizza dough, among others—and the menu plans. This book will make you into a more confident cook.

When we want to know about oysters, we turn to Rowan Jacobsen. This is the follow-up to his James Beard Award–winning A Geography of Oysters—it covers ninety-nine types in exhaustive detail, including the often-maligned Gulf oyster.

Martin and Rebecca Cate, the people behind Smuggler’s Cove, a great tiki bar in San Francisco, have written an exhaustive guide to making tiki cocktails at home. We excerpted their guide for how to create a modern exotic cocktail.