The Fight to Protect Los Angeles’s Endangered Street Vendors

The recession hit the entire area extremely hard. In addition to losing her livelihood, Vasquez lost her house on nearby St. Louis Street. She was single with three grown daughters who had children and financial difficulties of their own. Needing to continue to work, she moved a few blocks down Breed, to her current corner, and has been there ever since. V asquez has been vending almost her entire life. She was born and raised in Colima, a small state on the coast, southwest of Guadalajara. She was raised by her disabled mother and never knew her father. Her mother, unable to vend, sent Vasquez out with tortas, tostadas, and tamales to sell starting at age eight. “I had to help my mom. Eight is young,” Vasquez conceded, “but that’s something they didn’t pay attention to in Mexico.” To protect her, Vasquez’s mother cut her hair short and dressed her as a boy. “I would stand on the corner or get on the buses and sell tamales.” She describes herself as a child as “very alone and very independent” and took up other selling jobs to help her family. “There was a lady where we lived who sold tortas and pozole; her name was Celerina. I asked her if I could help her. At the end of the day, I would get three or four pesos. But I would also get dinner for me and my mother.” The value of the peso when Vasquez was a child was roughly 12.50 pesos to the dollar—Vasquez made about thirty cents per day. She feels grateful, however, to have had the opportunities that she did. “I never had a dad. I was with my mom and my siblings. I never felt abused—we just worked. We had to work, because my mother couldn’t. This was just life. My mom depended on me.” When Vasquez turned seventeen, she married and had a daughter. She eventually had three: Blanca Estela, Sayuri, and Esmeralda. Her husband was violent and beat her regularly, she says, and in 1994 she decided to leave him and come to Los Angeles, where she had a sister. Her daughters followed soon thereafter. “We women didn’t learn how to be people in Mexico,” she said. “We were very much at the mercy of our husbands.”

She doesn’t remember much about the border crossing. She says it was by Tijuana, and there was an enormous hill. “We climbed and climbed, and I didn’t think I could make it. I had injured my foot.” Eventually, others in her party began to physically support her, pushing her forward. “They started pushing me and pushing me up that hill.” She was able to make the crossing. In Los Angeles, she began working at El Prado Café on East First Street, until authorities discovered it had been operating under the license of someone who had been dead for two years. When the café closed, Vasquez turned her attention to her childhood vocation: street vending. Street vending is deeply woven into the cultural fabric of Los Angeles. Mexican tamale carts used to roll through the streets in Downtown around the turn of the twentieth century, and Chinese laborers would sell traditional food from pushcarts on the street. But an increase in traffic and commercial zoning led to a street-vending ban in Downtown in the early part of the century, and in 1980, street vending was banned entirely. It’s remained illegal for the past thirty-six years. Now, street vendors—by some accounts, there are fifty thousand of them in Los Angeles—are all operating illegally. There are some exceptions to this: some sell newspapers, for example, as well as pamphlets, “free speech” activities and the like. But selling anything else, including food or clothing, is against the law. Ironically, there are more street vendors in Los Angeles than any other city, and it is the only major American city where there is no framework in place for legal street vending.