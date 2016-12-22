Fine Dining is Not Dead

For our Fine Dining issue, we sat down with top chefs to discuss the state of fine dining. Here David Kinch, chef of Manresa in Los Gatos, California, talks to Rachel Khong about under-thought tasting menus, chandeliers, and creating the perfect cookie.

Does fine dining matter anymore?

Of course it does. Where do ideas come from? The top and it trickles down. I hate to say it, but it’s true. Take the taillight on a Ferrari. It looks like it’s a space ship, it doesn’t make sense, but it’s beautiful and six years later every Honda Civic in the world has that feature. Who are the leaders? The ideas happen in restaurants where they feed forty people a night and there’s a lot of labor involved. I’m going to get shot for this, but I really believe that the ideas come from the top and filter down to more casual places. It’s like comparing high fashion to off-the-rack.

But why do you think that is?

Really great chefs are always looking at what they can do to enhance and improve the guest’s experience. And a lot of time that involves comfort and visually pleasing food that is delicious but yet thought provoking as well. And there’s always an element of wanting to go back regardless of how expensive it is. For chefs at that level, innovation and moving forward is an integral part of the development of new dishes.

Do you hear people say fine dining is dead?

I’ve been hearing that forever. People used to say, No one wants heavy lead crystal and stuffy tablecloths and waiters wearing tuxedos hovering all over the table. But it hasn’t been like that in forty, fifty, years. It’s almost like when they’re saying that fine dining is dead, they’re talking about a stereotype. Fine dining has changed, it’s evolved, I think it’s evolved faster than almost anything else. If you’re moribund and static, and not creative, and not moving forward, and antidynamic, you’re going to go out of business. The places that are successful are real innovators, they’re staying way ahead of the game.

Chandeliers are still nice.

But chandeliers of the twenty-first century. I just went to Le Louis XV in Monaco. It’s dynamic; they have these new, twenty-first century uniforms. The dining room is one of the greatest rooms of the nineteenth century, that they somehow, without touching the walls and the murals and all the gold gilt, made so of the now with objects in the room, and the workstations, and what they wear, and the food they serve. To me that’s fine dining: it evolves just like everything else.

Are there more tasting menus?

I think people have gone to tasting menus because they’re more about statements of the chef. They’re not necessarily for the customer. I hear from a lot of guests that they don’t want to commit four hours to a dinner. I don’t. I’ll eat twenty courses of a tasting menu, but I don’t want to wait longer than three hours. My ass starts to hurt, and my attention starts to flag after three hours, I just start getting tired. I think you’re going to see more à la carte options. You know, fine dining restaurants in France have tasting menus, but they’ve always had à la carte options. A lot of times that’s the way to go over there: ideas become more realized because it’s not two bites, three bites. It’s not like eating mise en place, which a lot of tasting menus are like—all the dishes seem to be half-finished.

I have a question for you: what if a really fantastic chef opens up a restaurant and it goes out of business because nobody comes? Is he still a great chef, or does he need to have guests that come to his restaurant and eat his food and understand how good it is? Is he still a great chef?

No, I think that he needs to have guests.

I think so too. Most everybody says, No, he can still be a great chef, the world doesn’t understand. Bullshit. There has to be an audience.

What exasperates you about fine dining?

I want people to come in and leave everything, including their cellphones, and their angst, and their anxieties, and leave their entire frantic outside world—that’s what fine dining does. Talk to this person in front of you, enjoy that glass of wine, how it matches this dish that we worked on all day. Appreciate what we do, because you’re paying a lot of money, and it’s a failed business model if we don’t deliver the perception of the value. You go to the latest hipster places that everybody says are replacing fine dining—it’s loud, it’s noisy, and everyone is on their phone anyway.

How do you feel the current economic atmosphere is affecting fine dining restaurants?

I can’t speak for other places, but the Bay Area seems pretty busy in general. There’s going to be a downturn. It always happens. What then? Who is going to survive, who is not? I think a lot of restaurants are riding the wave. Those are the first ones that are flushed.

Do you think the exclusivity of fine dining threatens its existence, or do you think that’s part of the mystique?

That’s part of the mystique.

Do you think it’s bad that it’s not in the budget for regular cooks?

I don’t care. I used to save my money for months to go have a meal in a great restaurant, because of what I learned and how excited it made me feel. It’s the cost of education.

Do you think fine dining is a wasted on anybody?

Yeah. There’s a lot of people who just have a lot of money. Nothing is perfect.

Do you have a secret to not being burned out?

I take my days off. I used to work twenty hours a day. I used to be obsessive. I had the energy to do it, and I wasn’t very smart, and so I did it. Nowadays, being older, being more physically limited, for me, balance is very important. I feel like my contribution to Manresa, and what I do, leading the team, I’m much more valuable when I get enough rest and I’m not obsessed.

I cook a lot at home. I do some really cool recipes, like this little cookie. It might be the greatest thing I’ve ever created.

What’s the cookie?

It’s a granola crisp. It’s on the menu now. It’s never going to come off. That happened, and that was inspired by a cookie I had in an Alain Ducasse boutique in Paris.

Trickle down!