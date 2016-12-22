Why Fine Dining Should Be Treated Differently

For our Fine Dining issue, we sat down with top chefs to discuss the state of fine dining. Rachel Khong sat down with Liz Benno, who worked at Craft and for Mario Batali, about coming up in the industry, finding work-life balance, and the importance of fine dining today.

Is it important that young cooks spend time working in fine dining restaurants?

It’s easier to start off at fine dining when you’re green and figure out whether you want to stick with it or whether you want to do something more casual. It would be harder to start casual and form certain habits that fine dining doesn’t allow.

I loved my externship at Daniel, and it was a great learning experience. But I don’t think it was where I wanted to be, though I still wanted to be on the higher end of dining. I didn’t think I could handle a four-star French restaurant. I thought I needed to go a step down.

My real first job was Babbo, which was completely different, and on the way to being a three-star restaurant. Mario [Batali] was my mentor. I went from an environment where you do what you’re told and you are not allowed to be creative, to Mario who was like, You need to learn; why don’t you put a dish on the menu? We’ll run it as a verbal. That’s what really made me love fine dining—he made you feel proud. Like, man, I’ve got a couple dishes on the menu at Babbo, at a three star restaurant for Mario Batali. Your whole family is proud of you; your friends are proud of you.

I wanted to dedicate my life to cooking, but not 90 percent of it. I wanted to work at a really, really good restaurant, but I also wanted to take care of myself. I work to live, I don’t live to work.

How has the industry changed during your career? How would you like to continue to see it evolve?

Early on, it was exciting to be pushed to work harder by the chefs and line cooks above me. I was yelled at all the time. If being made fun of and pulled aside and holding your tears back didn’t push you, then I don’t know what would. The whole mentality of getting yelled at and then fixing it so that never happens again—I don’t think that exists any more. Everyone’s coddled now.

Fine dining has also changed because chefs are opening so many restaurants. Part of the allure was being able to go into restaurants and see the chef there. You don’t see that any more because they’ve got five other restaurants.

How would you like to see fine dining evolve in the future?

I would like to see fine dining not be bashed as much as it has been. It should be treated differently from casual dining, especially in the reviews. It’s different, and it needs to be treated differently. To have nine courses at Per Se, different for each person depending on which tasting menu they choose, be given two stars—the same as Superiority Burger… There’s a huge difference. Casual restaurants should be just as appreciated, just differently.

Do you feel like the current economic atmosphere is affecting fine dining and its viability?

After 2008 people are a little more conscious about money. Why am I going to spend five to six hundred dollars on a meal when I can also get a really fantastic meal for thirteen dollars? That’s what’s happening now; great restaurants are so much cheaper. You can get great service and great food for cheaper.

Do you think fine dining matters any more?

I do, and I think it should, because there should still be a choice. I couldn’t imagine New York City without fine dining. If I was a cook in San Francisco, and I was coming to New York for vacation, I would love to go to Eleven Madison Park, or Per Se, or Le Bernardin, just like when I go out there, I want to go to Benu, because it’s an experience. That experience should not ever go away.

You stay a long time, the servers aren’t pushing you out. Conversation, and the people you go with, are important. It’s something to plan for, for birthdays and anniversaries. It’s something that you are always going to talk about. That said, I’m almost forty. I can’t sit for four-plus hours eating. My stomach can’t handle it; my brain can’t handle it. I get very antsy. I still appreciate it and love the hard work that goes into it, but back then I could sit through it. Now, I just can’t.