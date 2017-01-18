9 Hacks for Making Pizza at Home

4. Don’t cook the sauce

The best tomato sauce for a “classic” Margherita pie involves one ingredient (high quality canned tomatoes) and one tool: your hands. Open the can, squish up the tomatoes, strain out some juice, and remove any hard bits, and that’s it. The best sauce you’ll ever have.

5. Quickly!

Not to be rude, but you really have to move faster. There’s a good reason we advise that you prep all of your ingredients ahead of time. The second that sauce hits your pie you have a limited amount of time (two minutes max) to get that pizza into the oven. What do you think will happen if you let your thin dough sit with a layer of sauce on top of it? You’ll get a sloppy mess that is going to be impossible to load into the oven. Or worse, you’ll get leakage, which means the sauce will seep through any cracks in your dough and will likely ruin your pie. Get all of your ingredients ready. Know which pie you’re going to make. Gently sauce the dough, and then with great efficiency and deft and studied movements place the ingredients on top of the pie. Don’t rush, just glide. Scatter the cheese evenly, add your meat or vegetables, and then get that pie directly into the hot oven.

6. Less is more

When it comes to toppings, it is a rookie mistake to overdo it. Your pizza’s success relies on the weight and moisture of its toppings. It’s easy to get caught in the trap of throwing as much as you can onto a pie. When a pie is overloaded with ingredients not only does the flavor suffer (you want to taste the dough), but it will be difficult to get in and out of the oven. A heavily-topped pizza won’t slide easily off a peel let alone cook evenly. If it survives the load-in process you’re going to risk losing the pie entirely when you try to get it out of the oven. Problems can also arise when your ingredients are too wet. Vegetables are the main culprit of too much moisture. Vegetables are made up of mostly water and if they’re not treated properly before going onto a pie they lose all of their water while they cook, which results in a soggy crust. Our philosophy for toppings is simple: less is more. We love the simplicity of the “classic” pizza: sauce, cheese, and herbs. When we top our pizzas we stick to a formula of three to four complimentary ingredients. When considering your ingredients, the first step is thinking about flavors and textures that go well together. More often than not the simplest pairings are the ones that we love the most. However, sometimes simple is too simple, and pies need a small hit of something special (herbs, cheese, oils/vinegars).

7. Parchment paper can save the day

Parchment paper is a great surface for stretching dough onto because it is slick. Also, parchment paper can withstand high temperatures (at least the relatively low top temperatures of home ovens). Most commercial parchment paper is lined with silicone; make sure yours is otherwise your paper will burn in the oven. You may see professionals using flour or semolina to coat a pizza peel, but in a home kitchen this can be tough and takes a lot of work to master. Using parchment paper feels like cheating, because it makes the process of getting your pizza in and out of the oven much easier. Making pizza involves preparing the dough two to five days before you use it. With that level of commitment the last thing you want to do is mess up your pies with clumsy dough handling. Cut a piece of parchment the size of your peel, and once you’ve successfully stretched the dough out to your desired size and thinness, gently place the pie on the parchment. From there, sliding the pizza on the parchment onto your stone should be smooth sailing. Parchment saves pizza.

8. There are no forbidden combinations

There is a lot of pizza orthodoxy out there, and while we’re keen on learning as many lessons as we can from history, we’re not at all bound by it. Some of the most popular recipes from our book are the ones that people didn’t expect from a take on lachmachun (middle-eastern spiced lamb bread) to one inspired by everything bagels with lox and cream cheese. Over time, we’ve even loosened our attitudes on things like fruit on pizza. If you do it with taste and style, it can be done right. If you don’t, it can go horribly, horribly wrong.

9. You’re going to fuck up some pizzas

We wish someone sat us down, looked us in the eye and told us that before we went on this journey. There were a couple times when, propelled into a fit of rage, pizza peel thrown across the room, tomato sauce splattered against the kitchen floor, we honestly regretted ever even trying to make homemade pizza. The failure of a single pie extended to our entire existence. What we learned along the way is that messing up is not actually a sign that we are shitty bakers (or worse). These incidents are reminders that sometimes you fail (we’re guessing that people who play competitive sports as kids learn this lesson sooner, but we will admit that we were more indoor kids). Failure isn’t something that you need to conquer and “defeat,” rather failure is part of being successful at whatever you’re trying to do, especially when there are many variables involved beyond your control.