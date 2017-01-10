What I Learned at Beer University

Two years ago, Brooklyn Brewery partnered with the Culinary Institute of America to help the school build a brewery of its own on campus and offer students a comprehensive education in the new art and science of brewing course. We were there for the one-day version of that course: a day of hands-on learning with Hutch Kugeman, the CIA’s head brewer, and Garrett Oliver, Brooklyn Brewery’s brewmaster.

We milled malt, tested our wort, and rubbed many kinds of hops. Unfortunately, we couldn’t see the finished product of our labor; it would take a few more days in the fermenter until it would be ready. But after everything we learned, did, and tasted, I had a good idea of how it would come out and a better idea on how brewers make the choices that affect what ends up in our bottles.

It All Starts With Malt

Beer starts with barley (or rye, or wheat, but barley is most common). But for barley to be fermented into beer, you must convert its complex starches into simple sugars—a process called malting. To malt the barley, you start by soaking it, which kicks off germination. Germination, whether it happens in a brewery or out in a field, triggers the breakdown of carbohydrates into sugars in preparation for an emerging barley sprout; the sugars are then used as energy to feed the growing plant. But when you’re making beer, you arrest the germination process before it gets to the “Hey, I’m a barley sprout!” stage by applying heat: roasting the barley stops the growth and turns it into what we call malt.

How hard you roast the malt matters. Lightly roasted malts impart a light color and flavor to beers like pilsners. Caramel malts—which are made by roasting the germinating barley at hotter temperatures or for longer periods of time in a moisture-rich environment—create the flavors and colors we associate with red ales and Oktoberfests. And just like real caramel, the longer you roast malts, the darker the color and deeper the flavor you’ll get out of the grains. Porters and stouts get their dark color from especially deeply roasted malts. This can also account for the coffee or chocolate flavors that are often associated with these beers.

The malt is milled, mixed with water, brought up to a specific temperature, and allowed to sit in large tanks. Enzymes in the malt continue to further break down its starches into simple sugars. And the resulting sweet barley soup is known as the mash.

Expect the Best, Prepare for the Wort

After the mash has steeped, it is drained, and the result is the wort (pronounced “wurt”), the sugary liquid that eventually gets turned into beer. To make sure that there’s enough sugar to ferment, brewers use a hydrometer to sample the wort. It looks like a glass thermometer and bobs up and down in the liquid, measuring the gravity (relative density) of the wort, which in turn lets us know how much sugar there is. (Perhaps you’ve seen the term “high-gravity beers” bandied about, applied to high-alcohol barleywines and scotch ales? Those are beers with big, sugary worts, often made with loads of caramelly or dark malts, which add more flavor and sugar—and subsequently alcohol—to the beers.)

Before it gets brewed, wort is nonalcoholic and incredibly sweet. Some breweries bottle and sell it as a low-alcohol beverage (not unlike Goya’s Malta), which is basically a lightly carbonated wort. Brewers have been known to mix some of their wort with a healthy splash of scotch, making what is known as a Hot Scotchie.

Mad Hops

Hops—the conical, floral buds of a creeping vine plant—do more than give beer its characteristic bitter, floral, or even fruity flavor—they also act as a preservative, extending the shelf life of the beer. In the foundational styles of European lager (the family tree that reaches all the way down into your Budweisers and Coorses), hop flavors are mild, understated—the varieties of hops, like saaz and hallertau, grown and preferred by brewers for centuries, ensure that. Today, particularly in many corners of American craft brewing, big hop flavors are popular.

Most hops are added to beer at the wort stage—they’re boiled with the wort, when they impart their bitter acids and flavor-packed oils into the brew. The level of bitterness they contribute is measured in international bitterness units, or IBUs. Light lagers might only rate at around ten IBUs; on the other end of the spectrum, some breweries have taken things to an extreme, making very bitter IPAs in the hundreds of IBUs. The hops are strained out, the wort is allowed to cool, and then it is ready to be fermented.

The Yeast of Our Concerns

Yeast gets pitched into the bittered wort, and it is the genius single-celled organism that will finally turn nearly all the freed-up sugar into alcohol and thereby the wort into beer.

There are hundreds of strains of yeast, and different strains will affect your final product. The two types for beer are known as “top fermenting” and “bottom fermenting” yeasts, which refers to where they settle in the tank during fermentation. Ales are made with “top fermenting” while lagers are made with “bottom fermenting” yeast. Some beer can be spontaneously fermented, relying on the wild yeast that floats around in the air (similar to making a sourdough-bread starter). It’s the ultimate expression of terroir in beer. These beers tend be sour and acidic, almost vinegar-like.

But yeast doesn’t only provide the alcohol. It can also provide the effervescent carbonation that helps make beer truly beer. CO2 gas is a byproduct that gets burped out of yeast as it eats all that sugar. Sealing the fermentation tank means that CO2 has nowhere to go and gets dissolved back into the beer itself. Some beer is “bottle conditioned,” which means a small portion of live yeast is kept in each bottle, continuing to slowly ferment after it’s left the brewery. Since the carbonation is naturally integrated, bottle-conditioned beers typically have a silkier texture and lacier head. (And, just a heads-up, bottle-conditioned beers may have a small sediment of dead yeast at the bottom. It won’t kill you, but you might want to decant your beer into a clean glass if the thought of accidentally drinking it makes you feel icky.)

The Return of the Hops

Additional hops can be added to a beer after the initial fermentation, when things have cooled down, to impart aroma instead of bitterness. This is known as “dry hopping.” Dry-hopped beers will have all the flavors and aromas of hops without raising the IBUs.

Most hops are dried after harvest and either vacuum-bagged as whole dried hops, processed into uniform little hop pellets, or converted into an extract. But in the short few weeks after their harvest, hops can be used fresh—and hops in that just-plucked state are what are used to “wet hop” a beer. Beers are wet-hopped in the same fashion that one dry-hops a beer (I’m sorry, I didn’t make these terms up) and the effective difference is comparable to using fresh versus dried herbs; dried herbs may be more concentrated, but fresh herbs have a certain je ne sais quoi that gets lost in the drying process.

Pomp and Circumstance

As the day came to a close and our beer was settling into its fermentation, we celebrated our graduation with a series of tastings. With everything we learned that day, we had an understanding of how most beers are made. And after sampling a variety styles, we had ideas of how to make them unique.

But knowing how to brew a beer does not a brewmaster make. As Garrett explained, “There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes we didn’t cover. I am a good cook, can throw a great dinner party, but would never call myself a chef. It’s two different things making a meal and running a kitchen. And that’s the same with a brewery.” Guess I’ll have to register for BrewU 102 when it comes around.