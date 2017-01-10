A Glossary of Egg Carton Terms

Egg cartons today have a lot to explain, and for good reason: Among conventional egg producers, unsavory practices are commonplace. There’s “forced molting”: starving chickens so they’ll molt at the same time, go out of production for a couple weeks, and return with rejuvenated reproductive tracts—making them better layers of better-quality eggs. There’s painful, stressful “beak trimming,” which prevents cannibalism and violence when hens are kept in close quarters. So there’s no question that seeking out better eggs is well worth it. But when it comes to terminology, what do “Cage- Free,” “Natural,” “Organic,” “Omega-3,” and on and on, really mean?

Below are Government Certifications:

Cage-Free: According to the USDA, a cagefree chicken “[can] freely roam a building, room, or enclosed area with unlimited access to food and fresh water during their production cycle, but does not have access to the outdoors.” Though this is an upgrade from the conventional battery cage (roughly 8.5 x 11 inches), cage-free facilities, while allowing their hens more space, have much higher mortality rates (often the result of hen-on-hen violence) and lower air quality than facilities that use cages.

Free Range: Unlike cage-free hens, free range hens must have access to outdoor space. It doesn’t have to be much—sometimes it’s a cat door to a screened-in porch.

No Added Hormones: This simply means that the egg-laying hen did not receive hormones. Which is a funny thing to mention, because administering hormones and steroids to poultry is prohibited across the board by the FDA. All eggs sold in the U.S. are hormone free.

No Added Antibiotics: This term is regulated by the USDA and FDA, and means an egg-laying hen received no sub-therapeutic antibiotics. But only a very small percentage ever receive added antibiotics to treat sickness, and their eggs are “diverted from human consumption” anyway.

Vegetarian Fed/Feed: “Vegetarian Fed/ Feed” means an egg-laying hen was fed a diet devoid of any animal products during its production. Which is actually kind of sad! Hens aren’t naturally vegetarian, but omnivorous (they love worms and bugs). That said, conventional hens who aren’t vegetarian fed are not likely being fed those worms and bugs they love so much, but a diet rich in animal byproducts, from feather meal to chicken litter. So really, when you’re buying vegetarian-fed eggs it’s a lesser-of-two-evils situation.

Local: A term regulated by the USDA, “local” eggs must have come from a source flock located less than four hundred miles from their processing facility or within the state where the eggs originated and were processed.

Organic: Eggs marked with the USDA’s National Organic Program label were laid by uncaged hens that are technically free to roam and have access to the outdoors, in addition to being fed an organic diet produced without conventional pesticides or fertilizers. Which all sounds great and is for the most part great—organic is a pretty decent option. But the problems with organically produced eggs are the same as those for free-range: the absence of cages in a barn or poultry house doesn’t usually translate to a wealth of actual free-roaming space per hen, and what qualifies as access to the outdoors can be as insignificant as a cat door to a wired-in patch of cement.

Omega-3 Enriched: Eggs with higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids come from hens that were fed diets high in fatty acids: anything from flax to chia seeds to fish oil to algae, added to a bird’s regular wheat- and/or corn- and/or canola-based foodstuff. Omega-3-enriched egg cartons are required by the USDA to state the amount each egg contains, and can have five times the concentration of omega-3s than conventionally raised or free-range eggs.

Pasteurized: Pasteurization occurs when an egg is heated in an effort to destroy pathogens. Egg products are required to be pasteurized. It’s regulated by the FDA. In addition to all the hubbub mentioned above, eggs can be certified by third parties, further complicating this task of ingredient buying.

Below are Third-Party Certifications in Decreasing Order of Goodness:

Animal Welfare Approved: This gold standard requires that each hen in a flock of no more than 500 birds has 1.8 square feet of indoor floor space and continuous access to at least 4 square feet of outdoor foraging space covered by vegetation; be able to nest, perch, and dust-bathe; be fed a diet containing no meat or animal byproducts; and do not engage in forced-molting or beak cutting.

Certified Humane: Humane Farm Animal Care breaks their certifications down into three distinct tiers. The HFAC disallows farms across the board from force-molting their birds, but allows beak cutting. Regular “cage-free” hens must be uncaged and able to nest, perch, and dust-bathe, but may be kept indoors at all times. “Free-range” hens must have at least 2 square feet of outdoor space (which should be covered by living vegetation where possible) and access to that space for at least 6 hours a day. “Pastureraised” hens must be placed on a pasture for at least 6 hours each day, where each has at least 108 square feet of space.

American Humane Certified: Similar to the Certified Humane label, the American Humane Association divvies their eggs into categories: Hens in “Enriched-colony cages” must each have at least 0.8 square feet in their “furnished cage” and be provided with nests and perches. “Cage-free” hens must be uncaged and provided perches and nesting boxes in addition to their 1.25 square feet of roaming space, but can be kept indoors at all times. “Free-range” hens must have 28 square feet of outdoor space on a pasture with substantial vegetation coverage. “Pastured” hens must have 108 square feet of outdoor space on a free-range area including portions of range fenced off for regrowth of vegetation, in climatic conditions suitable for hens to access that exterior for the majority of the year.

Food Alliance Certified: Disallows hens from being fed meat or animal byproducts; allows beak cutting; requires they be provided 1.23 square feet each of uncaged indoor floor space and be able to perch, nest, and dust-bathe; necessitates access to natural daylight or a living-vegetated outdoor area for at least 8 hours a day.

United Egg Producers Certified: No forced molting allowed; beak cutting allowed. “Caged” hens must have at least 0.46 square feet of cage space. “Cage-free” hens must have 1 to 1.5 square feet of roaming space per bird.