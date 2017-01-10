The Official Hostess Power Rankings

Happy New Year, everyone! Champagne has been drunk, party favors blown, and kisses exchanged while we enter this, the first month of 2017. While 2016 was a humdinger of a year for more reasons than one, rest assured that all of our posting, ranting, meme making, and viral-video creating were not in vain: all of that definitely exorcised every negative that happened last year. We wiped the slate completely clean once the clock ticked over to midnight on January 1, and in doing so gained an ironclad guarantee that this year will have no bad things in it.

In that spirit, why not begin the year by featuring products that could probably survive a nuclear winter? No, not cockroaches, silly, you can’t buy those! (Wait a minute… ) No, I’m talking about a genuine mouthful of America: tasty cakes and snacks that have been both enlarging and delighting children and adults of all ages since before the Great Depression. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, prepare yourselves for the unimpeachable, authoritative, verified-on-Twitter, completely factual, and 100-percent correct Hostess Snack Cakes Power Rankings.

Per usual, I have ranked these items in order of tastiness. I have also judged them by a metric I simply like to call “Is It A Good Pet Name?” which ranks these products in order of how cutely they would serve as a name for your new puppy or kitten (adopted from a shelter, of course). Onto the list!

1. Jumbo Honey Bun

We’re starting with interesting one, because this ranking depends entirely on one thing: putting the honey bun in the microwave for fifteen seconds (and it actually tells you to do this on the package). If you do that—and full disclosure, I put it in for twenty seconds (that is also what s/he said)—then this sweet, sticky, cinnamon-y loaf of Wonder Bread–like softness positively melts in your mouth. Imagine a Cinnabon that physically resembles the ear of a giant but tastes significantly better. Ranking promptly drops fifteen places if you don’t microwave it.

Pet Name Ranking: 8. “Honey Bun” is better for a human or significant other, but sure, this could work as a name for a pet.

2. Cupcake (chocolate)

First sold in 1919, this was thought to be the first mass-produced cupcake ever to hit the American market, until Philadelphia’s Tastykake dismantled that claim. No matter. The Hostess chocolate cupcake is still a national icon, and not just because the white frosting squiggle makes it look like an NFL football. (The squiggle didn’t actually appear until decades after the snack debuted).

So how does it taste? Pretty good, as far as these things go. The cupcake tastes a little like something from the day-old section at the bakery, and the unctuous, cream-filled interior tastes like two parts Cool Whip, one part marshmallow fluff. The layer of chocolate frosting on top is tasty and thicker than expected, a little like almost-dry concrete with the texture of grainy Play-Doh. Sound appetizing yet? This is one of the better ones.

Pet Name Ranking: 4 (tie). Absolutely, “Cupcake” is a great pet name. Go for it.

3. Ding Dong

Who’s there? It’s me, bad eating habits that will follow you into adulthood! I joke, I joke. (But no seriously—don’t feed these to children.) Taste-wise they’re all right: the frosting that’s poured over the little drum of chocolate cake sort of fills in the air bubbles and seals in moisture, making for a slightly more hydrated cake. The creamy inside tastes exactly the same as the cupcake, seemingly nothing more than sweet, whipped Crisco. Still, this is another classic, and totally useful in case you lose the puck in your hockey game and need a replacement.

Pet Name Ranking: 3. Haha yes! Imagine naming your cat Ding Dong!

4. Donette (crunch flavored)

Okay, what we’re figuring out is that the cake part of the Hostess cakes is pretty bad—what’s going to make it better or worse is the quality of the various fillings and toppings. The doughnut part of the “Donette” is a little like foam insulation; what makes this pretty good is the crumbly, crunchy, coconut coating (alliteration) that coats (still going!) each little doughnut. The thick coating is sweet, nutty, and satisfying.

Pet Name Ranking: 11 (tie). This name could have a certain ring to it in a Margaret Mitchell kind of way, but “Donette” isn’t the best name.

5. Sno Ball

By far the most interesting snack of the Hostess catalog, the Sno Ball takes the cream-filled-cake model and adds another level—well, two more levels, actually. Someone at Hostess HQ had the bright idea to cover the cake in a layer of marshmallow, then coat that marshmallow in coconut. The result is the snack equivalent of ASMR: confusing initially, but then strangely arousing. The dry coconut flakes chafe the palate while the marshmallow soothes and teases it; the slightly dry chocolate cake and oily cream add two additional textures. The tastes go well together, too. It’s like eating a squishy coconut-encrusted chocolate cake.

Pet Name Ranking: 2. A classic, obviously, if only because of the strong “Simpsons” representation. An unimpeachable, if not totally original, choice.

6. Zinger (devil’s food cake)

Devil’s food cake is a cute name, I guess, as the ne’er-do-well, rapscallion cousin to the good and pure angel food cake. The cake isn’t all that different than what you get in the other Hostess products, but it’s a tad more moist. There’s a strip of sickly sweet chocolate frosting on top, and that ever-present, blindingly white cream filling the center.

Pet Name Ranking: 7 (tie). Zinger isn’t the most obvious pet name but it’s a solid choice, if slightly off the beaten path. It’s occurring to me as I’m writing this that all of these product names are of SUCH a time and place, i.e. the ’30s and ’40s.

7. Coffee Cake

This is a cute little cube of moist, fluffy cake that is covered in crumbly cinnamon streusel. (Fun fact about me: I used to think the flour/sugar/butter mixture of “streusel” was spelled “strewsel” because it’s strewn all over a piece of pastry. Boy, what an idiot I was!) This cake is more moist than usual which is nice on one hand, but then on the other hand you realize it’s purely because there’s an entire laboratory of different stabilizers working some very complex chemical reactions. Then it feels like a science experiment. One that’s pretty good with a cup of coffee, but an experiment nonetheless.

Pet Name Ranking: 12. Not a good name for a pet. Good idea, but just confusing in practice.

8. Zinger (raspberry)

Take your standard cream-filled Twinkie and add a thin layer of raspberry gelatinousness to the outside, and then roll the whole thing in coconut. Voila! You’ve got yourself a raspberry-flavored Zinger. I liked this one well enough: the standard Twinkie is a little too damp, and the coconut shavings on this guy, like wood shavings on the floor of a bar, help to suck up that excess moisture.

Pet Name Ranking: 7 (tie).

9. Suzy Q’s

The Hostess Suzy Q’s, invented in 1961, has nothing to do with the famous Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Susie Q,” which was the California rock group’s first hit off their debut album in 1968. The cake might, however, have something to do with Dale Hawkins’s original 1957 version. (Apparently all it takes is changing a letter or two in the spelling, incidentally, to avoid any trademark violations. Watch out for the Soozie Q, coming soon to a store near you!)

This cake is interesting in that there’s no frosting. It’s just two planks of slightly desiccated chocolate cake with a layer of thick white frosting in between. The flavor of the cake is totally acceptable, and slightly more nuanced than that of say, the cupcake. The packaging suggests you consume the snack with milk, and it’s correct: you’re going to need something to wash it all down. All the same, this snack gains points for originality (but loses points for annoyingly sticking to the wrapper).

Pet Name Ranking: 9. “Suzy Q” is not a terrible name for a pet, but at three syllables, is pushing the limits of a domestic animal’s attention span.

10. Chocodile

It’s a snack cake-eat-snack cake world out there, and this Chocodile is coming after you, dear reader! The Chocodile is a classic Twinkie sponge cake filled with white mystery cream, then dipped in chocolate. Does it work? Sure! Lots of things are better dipped in chocolate, like a Dairy Queen cone (a “Brown Derby” as it’s known in some circles) or a telephone. The chocolate makes this treat a de facto Ho Ho, though with the yellow sponge cake instead of the chocolate cake. Honestly, though, in a blind taste test I doubt you’d be able to tell the difference. Best part of this is taking a bite then chucking it in the garbage, calling after it, “After a while, Chocodile!”

Pet Name Ranking: 6. Chocodile is a strange name for a pet, but could work well for a lizard or other reptile.

11. Donette (chocolate)

Little chocolate doughnuts, as we all know, are essential to any balanced breakfast. Unfortunately, a bite of this donut is a little like a big mouthful of dry bits of sponge. The chocolate acts like a lubricant, allowing all that enriched flour to go down nice and easy.

Pet Name Ranking: 11 (tie)

12. Ho Ho

The Ho Ho is basically a flat-bottomed Swiss roll: a layer of cake spread with a layer of filling then rolled up tight like a sleeping bag. Mere appearance is not the only thing the Ho Ho has in common with the sleeping bag, sadly: I imagine the two taste roughly the same. The main issue with the Ho Ho is that it’s too dry; not even the cream layer can cure this feeling of just having done a saltine challenge. “Ho Ho,” by the way, is a very hilarious thing to say. But I had high expectations for this classic and was slightly let down—it’s not quite the “delight in every bite” as it would have you believe.

Pet Name Ranking: 10. Pretty cute, and would work okay for something like a pug, but it doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. And I can’t imagine yelling “Ho” loudly off the front stoop without drawing some looks.

13. Twinkie

I know, I know. Shocker. I wanted this to be better. The classic Hostess cake. The flagship treat. The LeBron that you build your entire team around. Two little yellow submarines of sweet American tradition nestled together in a plastic wrapper. The Twinkie is and will forever be the signature treat of the bratty child with sticky hands and a red-rimmed mouth. I remember being fascinated by the three small holes on the underside of each cake where the viscous white cream is inserted (Honestly, how are these kids so stupid that they don’t know how the cream got inside. The holes are literally right there.) Once, as a mischievous youth, I squeezed a Twinkie at lunchtime to see what would happen. The cream shot out of the holes. (Also, that is what he or she said.)

The problem is the Twinkie is almost too moist. I don’t know how Hostess managed to make its other cakes entirely too dry and this one too wet and oily, but they did. It almost reminds me of ladyfingers, frankly: the cake is almost damp, very sweet, and filled with the omnipresent white, plastic-y filling. It kills any desired fluffiness from the sponge cake, and makes the whole thing feel sedentary.

Pet Name Ranking: 1. This is the cutest thing you could name a pet. Twinkie is just a really great name.

14. Zinger (Vanilla)

This isn’t horrendous, it’s just one note. Imagine a Twinkie with a big ol’ strip of vanilla icing on top and this is essentially what you’ve got.

Pet Name Ranking: 7 (tie)

15. Mini Muffin

These dense little nuggets are Hostess’ one lame attempt at anything that could possibly be construed as healthy. They’re now advertised as having ” 8 grams whole grain per serving” and when you look on the ingredients list, yep, it actually is “enriched bleached wheat flour” instead of the standard enriched, bleached white flour. But TBH, gimme the white flour. While this tastes a little more wholesome, that’s not really what we want from our snack experience, is it? It feels like lip service, like when Cap’n Crunch “fortifies” itself with vitamins and minerals. We’re not that dumb, guys. Just give us those sweet, sweet processed chemicals.

Pet Name Ranking: 5. Yeah, Muffin is a good name for a pet, if slightly cliché. You can do better, but this is a safe choice.

16. Cupcake (orange)

Whoa—hold up. There’s an orange cupcake? Yes, and it’s actually been around for decades. It makes sense, at least in theory. It’s the Creamsicle or Orange Julius of snack cakes: vanilla cake, white-flavored frosting (“white” really is the best way to describe the flavor) and a layer of orange frosting painted on top.

The flavor combination should work, but it sadly went awry. Fake orange flavor doesn’t translate well to frosting, it turns out, and this item can’t seem to decide if it wants to be cake or a bunch of orange-flavored Runts.

Pet Name Ranking: 4 (tie)

17. Fruit Pie (cherry)

We’re getting into the dregs of the list here, which means things are starting to get ugly. The fruit pie is essentially a Pop-Tart: a thin, hard sheath of pastry with the texture of cardboard that’s filled with imitation cherry goop. The goop tastes vaguely like a cherry Life Saver and has the texture of tree sap. This is not a good thing to eat.

Pet Name Ranking: 13 (tie). No. Don’t name your pet Fruit Pie.

18. Donettes (powdered)

By far the biggest let down of the group, the powdered Donettes should have been good. Entemann’s makes a decent one, and even at their worst, a doughnut covered in melt-in-your-mouth powdered sugar should be a pretty tasty treat.

But these don’t melt in your mouth; they just sit there like a piece of chalk. Or a rock you found on the ground. Or a vacuum cleaner bag. Or something else you don’t want in your mouth. These taste weirdly geological, or like there was a mix-up at the factory that makes both powdered sugar and talcum powder.

Pet Name Ranking: 11 (tie)

19. Fruit Pie (apple)

There’s nothing more American than apple pie, and there’s nothing more un-American than this apple pie. The same notes regarding the cherry pie apply: bland, unappealing crust with a fruit-goop interior that resembles rubber cement. Oh, and there are bits of tiny, shriveled dried apples.

The only redeeming part of the fruit pies is their mascot, Fruit Pie the magician, who was sadly retired about ten years ago. According to his bio, “Fruit Pie the Magician loves to entertain friends with his wacky magic tricks. His favorite magic trick is to make Hostess Fruit Pies appear out of thin air. You always have to keep an eye on the Magician or else he may play a trick on you.”

So the magician may “play a trick” on you, but his favorite trick is making fruit pies appear. And yet he himself… is a fruit pie. #mindblown #fruitpieinception

Pet Name Ranking: 13 (tie)