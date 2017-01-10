The Official Pocky Power Rankings

Look, it’s been a tough month for everyone, okay? Maybe you, too, have been particularly cranky whilst attempting to keep up with your regular responsibilities as well as a gonad-twisting twenty-four-hour news cycle. Maybe you’ve lashed out at an undeserving stranger, or gained a bunch of weight, or cried in the shower more frequently than usual. I’m here to say: It’s all right. Don’t beat yourself up. Do what you need to do. Up your medication for the time being. Go to that weird weed yoga class your friend told you about. Open emails that have been sitting in your “drafts” folder and hover the cursor temptingly above the send key. You do you. This isn’t going to get better anytime soon.

With that in mind, let’s focus on a foodstuff that manages to be both whimsical and delicious— something light and colorful that manages to evoke the best of childhood while still tasting pretty damn good. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, I do hereby present the uncontestable, totally foolproof, highly scientific, absolutely unimpeachable, and 100-percent correct Pocky Power Rankings.

You’re probably familiar with Pocky, even if you’d forgotten what it was called. The Japanese confection—a long, thin, pretzel-like biscuit covered in chocolate or other flavored coating (leaving a small end section uncoated, which acts like a handle)—has been a hit since its introduction in 1966. For these rankings, I’ve broken things down by taste, of course, as well as a metric I like to call “DJ Name,” which measures how good of a DJ name each flavor would potentially be.

1. Strawberry

Strawberry is the king. Light, creamy, and fruity, this flavor tastes like someone bottled up the essence of a Strawberry Shortcake doll. The coating is slightly waxy, as is true for all Pocky coating, but the milky fruit flavor is perfectly sweet and not overly artificial tasting. What really makes this one sing, though, is how well it interacts with the cookie/biscuit handle that serves as the base of all Pocky. Much like a strawberry shortcake (the dessert, not the cartoon), the two flavors complement each other extremely well: the light, creamy fruit and the more wheaty, hearty base. These also come in a giant size—extra large with real little bits of strawberry.

DJ Name: DJ Strawberry certainly wouldn’t be out of place on the marquee of your favorite venue, but you can do better.

2. Crystal Salty

Not Crystal Pepsi, the ’90s cola that made a sort-of triumphant return last summer, not crystal meth, not Crystal Gravy, the best fake commercial product Saturday Night Live ever invented. Crystal Salty is chocolate-coated Pocky covered in a light dusting of salt. It’s good—one of the best flavors out there. There’s a strong (but not overpowering) sodium punch that hits the palate right before the sweetness of the chocolate kicks in. That balance is great, as is the texture: there’s no crunch or graininess. It’s like a fine ocean mist of salt was gently sprayed over each individual stick.

DJ Name: DJ Crystal Salty? Hell yeah I’d buy that album.

3. Chocolate

It’s tough to beat a classic, and chocolate Pocky has been the essential flavor since the product first hit the shelves in 1966. The Ezaki Glico company (or just Glico) was founded in Osaka, Japan, as a caramel candy company in 1922. Their famous Glico “Running Man” sign has graced the busy Dotonbori neighborhood for nearly eighty years. For whatever reason, Glico has pushed the healthy-and-wholesome-living platform pretty hard since its inception (its current official philosophy is “A wholesome life in the best of taste”), which is funny considering they produce an awful lot of candy.

It’s definitely tasty, though, and the original chocolate formula incorporates the pleasant milky/ bitter notes that you would expect from chocolate. There are also some subtle fruity notes, however, which come from the addition of chocolate liquor in the coating mix. It’s essentially the perfect chocolate-covered pretzel, and the convenient “handle” means you don’t get that shit all over your hands.

DJ Name: DJ Chocolate is, like DJ Strawberry, a safe but slightly uninspiring choice.

4. Trinity Almond

I’m not exactly sure why this is called Trinity Almond, but it sure does taste good. Smooth and creamy, the almond flavor has a slight saltiness that really sings when combined with the biscuit handle. It’s like eating a handful of candied almonds.

I used the Google Translate app on my phone and took a picture of the back of the box in order to try and decipher what exactly is going on with the “trinity” situation. There’s a three-step process on the box that’s spelled out in Japanese. The first step translates to “Bamboo sole with pine texture with almonds incorporated.” Sure, okay. The second step translates to “Almond-kneaded chocolate.” Sounds good. The third and final step translates as “Salami sugar topping.” Again, delicious. I can’t say I understand the secrets of the Trinity Almond, but I definitely enjoy eating them.

DJ Name: DJ Almond Trinity is clearly a fucking awesome DJ name.

5. Brazilian Orange

DID YOU KNOW? Brazil is the world’s leading producer of oranges. Its farms will yield over eighteen million tons of oranges this year; the U.S., by contrast, will produce less than five million tons. (China is the leading grower of tangerines and grapefruits. Mexico is the leading producer of lemons and limes.)

Anyway, if you’re wondering why the flavor is called “Brazilian Orange,” that’s why. And the taste? Really good. Really very good. This was the most surprising of all the flavors, as I anticipated hating it. I usually don’t like orange-frosted things. But the coating on this is smooth and creamy, and the result is a powerful Creamsicle or morir soñando (orange juice and milk) flavor. Fruity and refreshing.

DJ Name: Yeah, “DJ Brazilian Orange” has a pretty good ring to it.

6. Winter Melty Chocolate

This is a seasonal flavor, supposedly, and it’s somewhat reminiscent of hot chocolate (or at least as much as candy can be). The outside of this Pocky is dusted with cocoa powder, making it slightly dry and bitter on the tongue. That quickly gives way to the “melty” chocolate, which does indeed seem goopier and richer than the typical chocolate Pocky. The coating on this is noticeably thicker, too, making that strong cocoa flavor even more pronounced. Snuggle up on that bearskin rug in front of the fireplace and give your sweetie some of that Winter Melty Chocolate.

DJ Name: It doesn’t really roll off the tongue. Good flavor, bad DJ name.

7. Matcha

Matcha is finely ground green tea powder. The benefits of ingesting the tea in this form, as opposed to just drinking brewed green tea, is that it supposedly delivers many times more nutrients. Is that actually true? I don’t know.

What I do know is that this is a pretty tasty flavor: that earthy bitterness characteristic of green tea is highly potent in these little sticks, coming through after the initial waxy stubbornness on the tongue. Once that melts away, it’s pure antioxidant heaven—almost enough to fool you into believing you’re eating a healthy snack. The truth is, there’s 60 percent of your recommended daily allowance of saturated fat per serving. Sorry.

DJ Name: DJ Matcha? I can hear the single already, feat. Pitbull.

8. Men’s

This is an odd one because, well, all of it. The concept—Pocky for men—is clearly weird. It reminds me of the old “Strong enough for a man, made for a woman” deodorant commercials. This box is smaller than normal and resembles a package of cigarettes. The Pocky are thicker and stubbier, and the process of unwrapping these things is about as cool as a package of 5 gum. Real men, the message goes, require Pocky with discretion. And they demand sleekness and refinement, even in their candy and childish snacks. It’s definitely sexist, but in the most inane and laughable way possible. The chocolate coating is darker and more bitter than regular Pocky (clearly something only a real man could handle).

The thing is, it tastes good—the sharp and tangy quality of the dark chocolate is welcome, as is its thickness—but I have to knock it down a few points in the rankings for being stuck in a different era. (By the way: Pocky is officially on the record that the Men’s flavor is allowed to be consumed by everyone. Phew.)

DJ Name: No good. DJ Men’s just doesn’t make a lot of sense.

9. Almond Crush

Of Pocky’s two almond flavors, this one ranks lower than Trinity Almond just because the almond flavor isn’t as pervasive. As opposed to the coating itself tasting like almonds, this is simply a chocolate coating in which bits of crushed almonds are suspended. The crunch is nice, but the almond flavor doesn’t come through as potently. I can totally see this going the other way, though, for people who value textural nut crunch.

A general note, now that we’re getting towards the bottom of the list: Unlike past rankings, this particular set doesn’t really have any bad items; I enjoyed all of the Pocky. There’s really just “good” and “not quite as good.” I’m now having to make some tough decisions.

DJ Name: DJ Almond Crush doesn’t really work for me, just because “Almond Crush” is too specifically describing something in the candy/sweets arena.

10. Coconut

Nothing to dislike about this, especially if you like coconut. Why so low on the list? Read my note on the previous Pocky: tough choices need to be made!

This is a chocolate-coated Pocky stick, in which small coconut shavings are suspended. The dried coconut gives a nice textural contrast to the rest of the Pocky, and the chocolate coating is reliable, per usual. Interestingly, I’ve noticed some major nutritional differences with the different Pocky. The coconut Pocky, for example, has a quarter of one’s daily saturated fat allowance. None. The chocolate banana- and matcha-flavored Pocky have over half one’s daily allowance, however. Why more saturated fat in some flavors and not others? Do certain varieties of Pocky require more palm oil to “hold” the flavor? (Palm oil is a cheaper butter substitute and, because of its saturated nature, holds semi-solid at room temperature.) If you know, please sound off in the comments!

DJ Name: Sure, I could see DJ Coconut doing well on Ibiza somewhere, but I’m not wowed by the originality.

11. Milk

There is something soothingly infantile about the milk-flavored Pocky. It’s smooth and creamy, and sucking on one brings comfort that I imagine a baby gets from nursing. This is a good flavor, just not my absolute favorite. If you’re a fan of the “White Rabbit” individually wrapped Chinese candies that are covered in that gossamer-thin rice paper, you’ll go for the milk Pocky.

DJ Name: I dunno, DJ Milk doesn’t do a whole lot for me.

12. Cookies & Cream

I didn’t dig this one quite as much, because the oiliness is a bit too strong. You know that slick, plastic quality of an Oreo cookie’s filling? The same factors are at play here: you put the Cookies & Cream Pocky in your mouth and for about two seconds, there’s literally no flavor whatsoever. You think you’re sucking on a plastic straw. Or a very thin dildo.

Then the oil breaks from the heat of your mouth and the flavor comes through. Once it does, it’s pleasant: creamy and frosting-like, with small specks of chocolate suspended therein. But that waxy artificialness is a hard taste to get out of your mouth. Combined with the fact that this is among the least healthy flavors I tested (one serving is a whopping 60 percent of one’s daily saturated fat), I couldn’t rank it that highly.

DJ Name: DJ Cookies & Cream is the name of a very sassy and important DJ.

13. Trinity Orange Peel

This flavor is to Brazilian Orange what Almond Crush is to Trinity Almond. The coating itself is not orange flavored, but rather chocolate with bits of orange peel suspended within. It’s not terrible, but the orange bits are slightly tough, and there’s a vague aftertaste of something approaching grass or cud. Chocolate-covered orange peels are not my favorite confection, so that probably has something to do with this low ranking. If that’s something you dig, then you will enjoy this flavor more than I did.

DJ Name: Yes. My understanding is that DJ Trinity Orange Peel will be opening for Armin van Buuren later this year in Amsterdam.

14. Azuki

It’s a not a metric, but azuki-flavored Pocky definitely has the best looking packaging of all the varieties: a classy magenta-colored box with gold foil lettering and a graphic of some elegant ropes forming some kind of knot. I don’t know what it means, but this shit looks classy.

The taste, while not bad, doesn’t quite measure up to the others. I’ve never loved sweet red bean in Asian desserts, like Lunar New Year mooncakes. (Neither do the Chinese, apparently. The two billion dollar mooncake industry creates a phenomenal amount of food waste.) It’s really better in theory than in practice. The grainy, fibrous, earthy taste of the red bean goes fine within the chocolate coating—it’s just not my favorite thing to put in my mouth.

DJ Name: Say what you want about the flavor, but I would attend a rave headlined by DJ Azuki any damn day of the week.

15. Chocolate Banana

DID YOU KNOW? There is an anti-Pocky, also produced by Glico, that is called a Pejoy. Instead of a biscuit stick covered in a flavored coating, Pejoy are thin biscuit tubes filled with coating. I only bring it up because I think this flavor would work much better in Pejoy form: a banana-flavored cookie tube filled with chocolate frosting? Sounds delicious.

The chocolate banana Pocky, however, don’t quite work as well. The biscuit stick is supposedly chocolate-flavored but it doesn’t taste much different than the plain-flavored one. Moreover, it can’t stand up to the overly strong, fake-tasting banana coating. It’s pure banana Laffy Taffy, or banana Runts, neither of which are my favorite.

Really, this is the one variety of all that I tried (I couldn’t get my hands on champagne, unfortunately) that I wasn’t happy with. Not a bad batting average. If Glico can survive the Monster with 21 Faces, it can survive one subpar flavor.

DJ Name: Chocolate banana bread, chocolate banana pudding, chocolate-covered bananas—these are all great and delicious treats. As a DJ name, though, it doesn’t quite work as well for me. It’s not as bad as my ranking would indicate (11), but it doesn’t really sing.