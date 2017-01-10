Seven Weird Uses for Eggs

Eggs: the star of the most important meal of the day, and to hear billions of cooks and chefs tell it, quite possibly the world’s most important food. But the magic of eggs is not limited to food. In this excerpt from our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, we take a look at seven other applications for the miraculous egg.

Semen Extender



Whether issued by an anonymous donor or a prize stallion, the semen used for artificial insemination needs to be preserved until it reaches its intended target, usually by chilling or freezing. But that can hurt the little swimmers, which may be poisoned by toxic byproducts that semen itself creates as it ages, or damaged by freezing and thawing. So semen extenders—often made from yolks—are added to the mix to protect and nourish the sperm until their fateful rendezvous with the egg.

Flu Vaccine

Each year, more than a billion chicken eggs are used to make the flu vaccine. A tiny needle injects the live virus into a laboratory-grade fertile egg where the virus multiplies for a few days. Then, the teeming liquid is mechanically sucked from the shell and inactivated. It’s mixed with the other strains of flu virus destined for that year’s shot and injected into deltoids everywhere.

Tempera Paint

From ancient Egypt to the late Renaissance, most artists painted with egg tempera, generally made by mixing yolk, pigment, and a liquid like water, vinegar, or wine. Tempera has to be applied in thin layers on smooth surfaces, but, unlike oil paint, its vivid colors don’t darken over time. Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus was painted in egg tempera, Michelangelo used it for his panel paintings, and monks used a version made with egg whites to illuminate manuscripts. When oil paint hit the scene in the 1500s, it mostly displaced egg tempera, but not entirely: Marc Chagall and Andrew Wyeth were egg-tempera devotees, and it’s still used to paint Orthodox icons.

Fining Agent

Winemakers use “fining agents” to clarify wines and temper astringency and bitterness. Egg whites are one of the most common—usually at a dose of one to five egg whites per sixty gallons of wine. The whites are said to give red wines a softer taste, and their proteins bind with the tiny particles that cloud wine to make larger molecules that settle at the bottom. Using lots of whites means you’re left with lots of yolks, and it’s thought that canelés, the custardy, caramelized little cakes, were first made by nuns in Bordeaux with yolks they got from winemakers.

Wound Dressing

Long used in Chinese medicine, eggshell membranes have been studied as a dressing for skin grafts and severe burns and even been used to patch ruptured eardrums. The membranes are cheap, readily available, and, in some studies, seemed to promote healing and discourage infection or allergic reactions.

Alternative Packaging

Researchers are also working to make bioplastics from egg whites that would be an alternative to petroleum-based food packaging and would be biodegradable and antimicrobial to boot.

Antidote

Scientists are working to develop infection-fighting eggs. When a chicken—or any other animal, for that matter—is exposed to a virus or bacteria, they develop antibodies to it. A hen passes those antibodies on to her offspring in the egg, just as a human mother does to a fetus. Scientists have harvested these antibodies from chicken eggs—called avian immunoglobulins or IgY—and successfully used them to provide temporary immunity against a number of bacteria and viruses including salmonella, H. pylori (which can cause ulcers and stomach cancer), norovirus (aka the stomach flu), and gingivitis (causes gum disease). And they may even provide an antidote for snake bites.