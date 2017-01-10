How to Throw a Pizza Party

Aaron Quint and Michael R Bernstein are passionate at-home pizza makers who have spent more than ten years honing their pie-making skills. Together, they wrote The Pizza Book, a Kickstarter-funded comprehensive guide to making great pizza at home. The book covers everything from crust, to sauce, to cheese. You can download the PDF, or purchase the book. Aaron and Michael rounded up their tips for throwing a great pizza party.

We’ll admit that there are times when we feel like we’ve reached some level of nirvana, standing alone at a counter, staring out at a busy street, taking the first bite of a perfectly cooked and extremely fresh slice of pizza. When making pizza at home, though, we feel like the only way to truly reach a higher plane is to make and share pies with friends and family.

Once you’ve mastered the basic recipe (download it here), you’ll want to share your hard work with the people you love (aka show off).

The main ingredients for a pizza party are simple: ample pizza, tasty sides to fill the plates, delicious beer and other drinks, and of course good company. Aside from the wide variety of delicious recipes in our book, we have a few tips for throwing a great pizza party.

Make More Dough Than You Think You Need

For parties, we plan for two (260-gram) pies for every three people in attendance. Using a KitchenAid stand mixer, you can make enough dough for ten pies at a time. You can scale up the recipe by doing some simple math, but note that yeast scales up differently than the other ingredients. When you are making large batches of dough you will benefit from using less yeast; too much yeast will cause the dough to overproof too quickly. For reference, here is our recipe for a batch of ten pizzas:

900 g water

12 g active dry yeast

20 g honey

18 g extra-virgin olive oil

25 g kosher salt

750 g bread flour

750 g all-purpose flour

The first steps of this process are identical regardless of the amount of flour, water, and other ingredients. Using a stand mixer, add the water (between 70°F and 110°F) and sprinkle the yeast on top in the bowl of your mixer. Let it sit for about five minutes or until it’s foamy.

Measure and add the rest of your ingredients into the bowl of your stand mixer. Using the dough hook attachment, mix the dough together on the lowest speed for 5–7 minutes, or until the dough comes together and forms a loose ball. If the dough is not coming together, you can add a little more water until it does (1 teaspoon at a time). If your dough still isn’t forming a ball, turn the mixer to a higher speed setting to see if that helps.

Pull the hook out, and cover the bowl with a towel or plastic wrap. Step away for 15–30 minutes.

When you return, the dough should seem to have relaxed a bit and absorbed a little more water.

Re-attach the hook, and turn the mixer to the second-lowest speed setting (2 on a KitchenAid Artisan mixer). Mix the dough for a full seven minutes. By minute 3, the dough should start to look smooth, with a beautiful sheen. The dough will form a stretched-out ball that is being pulled by the hook and slapped against the side of the bowl.

Instead of splitting the dough into individual amounts, transfer the dough into one large bowl, or an 8-liter Cambro plastic container (they’re available on Amazon or at most restaurant-supply stores). Clear out some room in your fridge and ferment the dough for 2–3 days.

Depending on the size of your party and if you have the fridge space, make at least two or three extra dough portions. That way, if you mess up you’ll have back-ups. Extra dough rarely goes to waste.

Plan Out the Pies and Their Order

Before you bake for a large crowd, figure out what you’re going to make and in what order. This might sound like overkill, but we’ll tell you from experience that it’s hard to remember what you are doing when there’s a ton of people hanging out in your kitchen.

Put People to Work

If you have any room in your kitchen for people to stand, they will stand there. If you have a large kitchen assume that the party is going to be in there, revolving around you making pizza. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing (though it can be a little distracting). Take advantage of the crowd and delegate. Don’t expect people to make their own pizza without training, but guests can easily help you prep. Guests can grate cheese into bowls, pick leaves off herbs, wash vegetables, and crush tomatoes. People love getting involved and being a part of the cooking process.

Get the Sides Done Ahead of Time

If you can, pick sides and salads that you can prep ahead of time. For example, if you make our Caesar, make the dressing and refrigerate it in advance. Wash and chill the greens. When it comes time to serve, all you have to do is combine the greens and dressing and sprinkle the salad with cheese. If you’re concerned about the amount of time and work it takes to throw a pizza party, you can also ask your guests to bring a salad or side of their own.

Decide How You’re Going to Serve the Pizzas

If you want your party to be a sit-down affair, you can cook a couple of pizzas at a time and take breaks sitting with the group, or cook all the pizzas in a row and reheat the pizzas as needed.

If you’re willing to forego the formality of sitting down, you could opt to host a stand-and-eat affair. Let people eat slices as they come out of the oven. This option is easier on everyone, but it depends on your preference.

PRO TIP: To make cooking a little faster, you can also scale up the size of the pies (300 grams) in order to make fewer larger-sized pies. Note that bigger pizza takes slightly longer to cook, and the size of your pizza is limited by the size of your baking stone or steel.

Have Fun!

That’s the point, isn’t it? Don’t stress about messing up pizzas. That’s why we suggest you make extras. Talk to people, explain what you’re doing at each step, and get them involved. Let those closest to you get some of the first slices. Ask them what they think about the pie. If they’re good friends, they’ll tell you it’s the best pizza they’ve ever had, and they won’t even be lying!

Leftovers

Leftover pizza is great for at least two days in the fridge. Put leftovers in a large sealable container or wrap them in foil. Eat them cold for breakfast or warm slices up in the oven at 250°F for about ten minutes. Avoid microwaving pizza, as it can ruin the texture of the dough.

If you didn’t use all of your dough, don’t worry—leftover dough can be used a million different ways, from calzones to garlic knots, even as a simple loaf of bread. We have a bunch of recipes in the book.

That’s it! Pizza parties are literally the greatest thing ever, and you’ve probably known that since you were a kid. Now you have all the knowledge you need to throw the best one you’ve ever had, and watch your friends and loved ones chortle with glee.

This is excerpted from The Pizza Book.