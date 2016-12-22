The Importance of Patience in Fine Dining

For our Fine Dining issue, we sat down with top chefs to discuss the state of fine dining. Here Noah Sandoval of Oriole in Chicago, talks to Kevin Pang about dropping out of high school, the importance of patience, and what the epitome of fine dining really is.

How did you come to work in fine dining?

I was living in Richmond, Virginia, where I’m from. I moved out of my parents’ house when I was sixteen, dropped out of high school, realized I needed to make some money to pay rent, and buy weed. So I started washing dishes at a place called Helen’s Restaurant. For that time and for Richmond, it was the finest of fine dining places. I went from washing dishes to plating salads, and then developed a relationship with the chef, David Shannon. He said I should come in and dine at the restaurant as a customer. I was completely blown away. One of the first courses was littleneck clams with watercress consommé, Virginia ham, and some sort of bread crumbs. It was perfectly balanced, and I’d never had anything like it.

How has fine dining changed over the course of your career? How do you feel about those changes?

When I was a teenager, things were a bit more stuffy, a bit more scripted, at least in my world. Even when I moved to Chicago eight years ago, things were still different from today. Servers were instructed to act a specific way, chefs were assholes, sous chefs were even bigger assholes, and cooks were overworked. Nobody seemed to care about camaraderie. Now, I think that’s dying. Especially in Chicago, people are being treated with more respect. We’re essentially equals here. A lot more young people are running restaurants, and that’s a good and bad thing.

In what ways would you like to see it evolve in the future?

I want to see more patience from chefs. I’d like to see cooks working under talented chefs longer than they are. I was twenty-six and an executive chef in Richmond. I shouldn’t have been. I should have been working for someone else. I see others making that mistake. Once you’re an executive chef at a restaurant and telling people what to do, your own learning slows down. The longer people wait to make that leap, the better they’re going to be when the time comes. This is why it’s so difficult to find cooks.

Is it important for cooks to work in a fine dining restaurant at some point in their career? Is it any more or less important than it once was?

Working for a dynamic group of chefs—all different types—would be the smartest way to do it. More often than not, fine dining chefs have a lot to teach you that other chefs don’t.

What excites you about fine dining? What exasperates you?

Let’s start with what pisses me off. I think aesthetics over taste is the worst thing right now. Making food look good is an art in itself, but food is food and it needs to taste good. There are a lot of filters on Instagram to makes things look nice. What excites me? That there’s more places opening. Having options to go out and eat. The fine dining community is coming back together after the last five to ten years on the decline.

What qualifies a restaurant as a fine dining restaurant?

Price point is a factor for sure. It’s the attention to luxury ingredients, the attention to technique. There’s a range of techniques, and there’s a chef who can do something different with every course—a raw preparation, a cooked preparation, a vegetable course.

The epitome of fine dining is comforting people and wowing people and making them feel special, as opposed to: We have food, we serve you food, see you next time. We’re focused on getting people interested in food and wine, people who have an open mind, people who’ll let us feed them. The ideal customer is trusting and willing to have a good time.