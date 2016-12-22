What Does “Fine Dining” Even Mean?

For our Fine Dining issue, we sat down with top chefs to discuss the state of fine dining. Here Joshua Skenes, chef of Saison in San Francisco, talks to Chris Ying about not using tablecloths, sourcing fish, and why you should expect a heap of caviar when you eat at Saison.

What do you think qualifies as a fine dining restaurant?

Fine dining? I mean, what the fuck does that mean?

Is Saison a fine dining restaurant?

The lines are much more blurred now—restaurants are either good or they’re not. A restaurant should focus on being the best of its kind, and whatever it chooses to specialize in, and that’s it.

But what is a fine dining restaurant? Do you think it has to do with cost?

I guess the general opinion of what fine dining is would be above a certain price point, right?

But the lines are sort of blurring more these days, right?

The lines being blurred means that people are trying to do fancy food in more casual environments, and we didn’t try to do that at Saison. There is a difference between this over-casualization of places and actually just trying to do something really well.

Like, the table we’re sitting at is more casual, but it’s also made by this craftsman down the street who sanded it by hand and waxed it with the ass of babies for six weeks before he got it to the restaurant.

I see what you’re saying: fine dining is sort of the execution of everything at a high level.

Restaurants come in a range of prices. When you pay the prices you pay at Saison, then you should expect a fucking heap of caviar that’s cured in the seawater that we give to our caviar packer so that it’s perfect, or as perfect as it can be at that time.

In your career, how has fine dining changed?

When I opened Saison we got ridiculed for not having tablecloths and for having wood tables but now that’s what everyone does. Only worse. That’s a joke, but not a joke. The atmosphere has relaxed a little bit: you can still get really great service and really great food but in a more relaxed environment. That’s the main thing that has changed. I just wanted the things that I liked. I didn’t want a tablecloth. I didn’t want people to feel like they had to wear a suit.

But the food has changed too.

The food has changed because American food has started to actually become American food, to some degree. It’s still working out influences from other places and you see a lot of people regurgitating Noma. But in some small part there are people making their own food—they’re starting to cook however they feel they should cook. And that’s when food gets good.

What about fine dining excites you?

When you go to a place that is just focused on one thing. They just have their thing, that’s what they do. They don’t try to be anything other than who they are. It doesn’t have to be “fine dining”—it could be a place that only cooks fish, or a place that only grills shit.

Sort of like Le Bernardin?

Yeah, exactly. Le Bernardin is a big fucking restaurant. It’s a fucking machine. That place is a monster. But they just do one thing, and anywhere that chooses just to focus on one thing is always going to be better off.

These are lessons that are sort of essential to what Saison is, but also lessons that you have ingested more and more as the restaurant has gotten older, right?

If I look back, I hate Saison from before. Before, we bought fish from Tsukiji because it was the best thing we could get. But we just said, Fuck it, we’re going to do it: pay fishermen to go out for us, pay their fuel, pay their labor to just get us these fish, alive—jellyfish, sea cucumber, shit that nobody was using at that time, but we know it’s there. The quality ended up being ten times better, because you can ship something from Tsukiji but it’s not good. Everything goes through transformation when you ship it. There are so many things that are there that are beautiful and amazing, but our food systems are so fucked up in America that everybody just wants the salmon. It’s more difficult, yes. You’re a fucking chef, in a fucking fancy place, it’s going to be difficult, if you don’t like that, then do something else. This is a craft that is meant to be improved upon on a daily basis, but if you’re not doing that, you’re just tricking people.

Or do you think that fine dining has to be exclusive and that the mystique is important to it?

In terms of price?

Or just availability. It’s hard to get a table some places, you know?

We have to accept that if you’re going to cook really great food it can’t be on a really large scale, right? I don’t even like how big Saison is now. The quality of the products we have here is as good or better than anywhere in the country, but even for me, I still want, you know, better shit, because there is better shit that exists in the world.

What about your eating?

I love going out to fine dining restaurants. I just don’t like when you get somewhere and the food is over-manipulated, and you can taste the fact that like the whole line touched it: picked up the carrot, blanched it in fucking water, put it in their pocket, put it the fucking deli cover, left it there overnight, took it out, forgot it was on the counter for a couple hours, put it back in their pan, and then served it to you.