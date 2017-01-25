The Last of the Cuban-Chinese Restaurants

“There will be no more Cuban-Chinese restaurants in ten years,” Sam Lee says, waving an arm at the half-full dining room of La Caridad 78, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. “We’re all going to be gone.”

Lee is the second generation in his family to run the restaurant his father, Rafael, started in 1968 after fleeing Havana and Castro’s revolution. At sixty-three, he will also be the last. Thirty years after their heyday, the Cuban-Chinese restaurants that once served inexpensive, filling fare across the city have dwindled to a handful of spots staffed by aging waiters and serving increasingly assimilated food.

Rafael Lee was a member of the exodus of ethnic Chinese from Cuba from 1959 through the 1980s. The Cuban-Chinese are largely the descendants of the quarter million indentured Cantonese laborers who traveled to Latin America in the late nineteenth century in hopes of finding their fortunes or supporting families back home. Instead, they found themselves shunted into backbreaking labor like planting and harvesting sugarcane for Caribbean plantations. In Cuba, many of them remained behind, raised families, and developed a culture that was neither entirely Chinese nor Cuban. For a while, Havana’s Chinatown thrived, and proved a popular dining and drinking destination for both foreign tourists and locals.

But when Fidel Castro swept into power and began to target the merchant class, the Cuban Chinese found themselves in jeopardy. The ones who moved to the U.S. opened up inexpensive “Criollo China” eateries catering to fellow exiles—ropa vieja on one page of the menu, chow mein on another.

“In Cuba, you don’t have Cuban-Chinese food, you just have Cuban food or Chinese food,” says waiter Antonio Wong, also 63, who still speaks with an unmistakably Cuban accent, dropping the last syllable of most words. “This confusion is only in the United States.”

“One of the owners told me, ‘This is what we would eat at home,’” says Dr. Lok Siu, associate professor of ethnic studies at UC Berkeley, who’s researched Cuban-Chinese culture in the U.S. “’Some of my kids would want rice and beans, and my father really liked eating steamed fish, while the other kids really wanted chow mein, so we offered all of that in our restaurant.’”

The result was another uniquely American hybrid cuisine. New Yorkers took to Cuban-Chinese restaurants for cheap, “exotic” eats, and they were common sights in Manhattan and Queens as recently as the mid-1990s. “It’s a very New York phenomenon,” Siu says. “They didn’t open their restaurants in Chinatown—they were just different, they spoke Chinese a different way, liked different food, music, and sports.”

The restaurants peaked in the 1970s and, in the years that followed, La Caridad itself was mentioned everywhere from the New York Times to Seinfeld. But by the late ’90s, Cuban-Chinese restaurants began giving up their claims to a special connection to the dwindling Chinese population in Cuba. Many have rebranded themselves as more generic—“Latin American-Chinese” or “Spanish-Chinese”—or simply shuttered.

Over the last fifteen years, American-style Chinese food has gradually taken over at least half of La Caridad’s menu. “People want General Tso’s chicken—that sort of thing,” Lee says. Meanwhile, the Cuban specialties, once two-thirds of the menu, have disappeared or become generically Latino-American. Cuban cuisine bears strong similarities to other Caribbean food—like the ubiquitous rice-and-beans variations—but have their own defiantly Cuban ways of making meals. In Cuban tamales, for example, the bits of meat are mixed in with the dough rather than used as a filling, and the national dish is generally accepted to be ropa vieja, flank steak or brisket that’s been stewed so long that it falls apart into the heap of “old clothes” it takes its name from. But you shouldn’t get your hopes up for any of that in a Cuban-Chinese place these days. Long gone are the Cuban-style black beans made with eleven different spices and topped with a generous finish of garlicky olive oil and rendered chicken fat.

“If an actual Cuban came in here, they would say, ‘Fuck you, this isn’t real Cuban-style,'” Lee says. “Real Cuban-style’s a lot of fat and salt. People here, they wouldn’t eat it. Now you can’t tell the difference between ‘Cuban’ food and food from Argentina.”

There are plenty of culprits. For one, a Cuban-Chinese restaurant can’t raise prices as much as other places, Lee says “You can demand more money for Japanese, Italian, French. But Chinese-Spanish restaurants? Every time we raise prices, the customers complain and business goes down. It comes back up eventually, but then we have to raise prices again—it’s a vicious cycle.”

But the most obvious explanation is more morbid: The Cuban Chinese who run the restaurants are dying out. “Everyone’s in their sixties,” Wong says. “The younger generation doesn’t want all the hard restaurant work. They want time to meet girls.”

“These places are run by older men, and they’re older family businesses,” Siu says. “Why would the children of this generation who are able to earn a college degree and get better paying jobs elsewhere want these jobs? And why would the parents want these kids to have the same tough life in the restaurant business, with the long hours and extreme stress, when they could be become professionals instead? Even the restaurant owners themselves don’t want their children to become restaurateurs. For them, it was a last resort, because they came here as immigrants with skills that weren’t translatable.”

Just ask Sam Lee, who’s been in the restaurant nearly every day since the early 1980s. Giving up the future of Cuban-Chinese restaurants for the success of future generations is a fair trade, he says. “The reason I went into it was to give choices to my sons, make sure they were finally secure,” he says. “Today they’re in finance and education—exactly what I worked for. So I’m good.”