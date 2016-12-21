The Lucky Peach Gift Guide

We don’t want for much at Lucky Peach, but if anyone’s asking, here are the things we’d like this holiday season.

Aralyn Beaumont, Research Editor

I recently moved into a house with five other roommates—all of whom brought their own kitchen supplies. We have: three KitchenAid stand mixers, a tower of Dutch ovens, endless baking pans and tools, and somehow, a water circulator. Our guest bedroom has been converted into another kitchen cabinet. I couldn’t add to our kitchen if I wanted to.

Where there’s literally room to grow is in the neglected raised beds out in the backyard. So this holiday season I’d like to get over my fear of killing plants and learn how to produce my own California bounty specific to the city where I live. I’m asking for Golden Gate Gardening, now in its third edition, and a swanky pair of gardening gloves from Womanswork, a great women-owned business that celebrates strong females.

BUY NOW: Golden Gate Gardening, 3rd Edition | Gardeners Goat Skin Gloves

Kristina Bornholtz, Social Media Editor

I spent a good chunk of 2016 watching The Great British Bake Off. As such, I’m asking for a good jelly roll pan to practice making swiss rolls until I can do Mary Berry proud. Also, you know, I’m a big girl who deserves a pan that doesn’t warp every time I put it in the oven.

BUY NOW: KitchenAid Nonstick Jelly Roll Pan

Chris Cohen, Associate Editor

Like everyone else, I love my cast-iron skillet, but it’s not perfect: cast iron’s weight and poor conductivity means it heats slowly and unevenly, iron can give off flavors to acidic foods (like vinegar or tomato sauce), and the dark color makes it hard to keep track of your fond, the brown bits that stick to the bottom of the pan when browning food. I’m also trying to wean myself from nonstick pans, because nonstick coatings are just cancer dust. So I’m asking for an All-Clad pan. It’s sort of the opposite of cast iron: expensive and fussy, but shiny, precise, and nonreactive—like I also will be in 2017.

Also, I got a fancy, heavy baking steel for making pizza at home about six months ago, and it’s great. The only problem is that I’m constantly burning my hands trying to get the pizza on and off of that very hot griddle with a janky combination of sheet pans and short spatulas. I’m finally resigned to getting the right tool for the job.

BUY NOW: All-Clad Copper Core 12-Inch Frying Pan | Kitchen Supply Pizza Peel

Rob Engvall, Art Director

When I go home for the holidays I like to kick back, turn on the game, and open up a cold one.

BUY NOW: Pomegranate Polar Seltzer Water

Ryan Healey, Web Editor

I would like a year’s supply of Malin+Goetz rum hand soap. I fell in love with it at the One Off Hospitality Group’s restaurants in Chicago so it’s somewhat food related?

But if I were being selfless, I’d ask for a Dyson Airblade V for every restaurant in America. We should outlaw every other type of hand dryer because they don’t work. (I’d make an exception for Xlerator hand dryers, but their gale-force approach lacks the refinement of a Dyson.) Besides those two, every other type of dryer just spews a gentle zephyr of germs that doesn’t dry my newly clean hands. I literally do not understand how other hand dryers sell at all because they do not work. If anything else—cars, parents, medicine—were as ineffective as a standard hand dryer is at doing what it is intended to do, we would all be dead.

BUY NOW: Malin+Goetz Rum Hand Wash with Pump | Dyson Airblade V

Emily Johnson, Editorial Assistant

I’ve been working on my bread-making skills and would love to get a copy of Ken Forkish’s Flour Water Salt Yeast to help me learn more.

BUY NOW: Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza

Peter Meehan, Editorial Director

I have no impulse control or ability not to spend money on things I’m interested in. As a result, I don’t have much of a “things I want list” except that one Alice Coltrane LP they have on the wall at Mississippi Records in Portland that is decidedly NFS. Two things I can recommend as gifts for people who are hard to gift: a Technivorm Moccamaster coffee brewer and/or a Pit Barrel smoker.

The Technivorm is a Mr. Coffee for assholes like me, people with all kinds of opinions about coffee. It is the preferred method (or at least a frequently used tool) of George Howell, the man who more or less created the idea of quality coffee, so take that, you AeroPressing-with-a-gram-scale jerkwads. Practically speaking—and I’m talking to all you spouses out there who have to deal with a slow-ass partner pour-overing into her Kalita or making a mess of the sink with his coffee grounds—it brews pots of coffee REALLY QUICKLY, keeps them warm for about an hour, and cleans up easily. Those are the essential attributes I want out of my main morning appliance.

And, after a summer spent in a haze of wood smoke, my BBQ boyfriend and I found that the Pit Barrel Cooker is a phenomenal tool for chicken smokery. Maybe you, like me back at the beginning of the year, are like, “smoked chicken is kinda lame.” The PBC will cure you of that opinion and help you turn out fantastic smoked chicken pretty goddamn automatically. If you—or the one you love—have an inclination towards backyard cookery and room for another handsome piece of patio hardware, for $300, the Pit Barrel is a reliable way to get the job done. For some of us, the pleasure of impaling half chickens on hooks and hanging them on pieces of rebar over a smoky fire in an oil barrel never gets old. If you get it before Christmas, you could cook a turkey in there!

BUY NOW: Technivorm Moccamaster 10-Cup Glass Coffee Maker | Pit Barrel Cooker

Rachele Morino, Circulation Specialist

I have always wanted this stupid ravioli rolling pin. I’ve never even made ravioli, but the concept of rolling out carefully engineered ravioli carcasses sounds insanely satisfying—and I’m looking forward to the cold sweat of Play-Doh play-set flashbacks.

BUY NOW: Maple-Walnut Ravioli Rolling Pin

Kate Neuhaus, Marketing Manager

I really want the weekly challah subscription from Hot Bread Kitchen. Even if you don’t observe Shabbat, if you like carbs, this seems like a fantastic idea and you get to support a really great non-profit.

I also love a super strong café au lait. A frother would be a nice way to make it at home, and feel fancy in the morning. I’ve been coveting my brother’s Breville frother ever since I tried it over Thanksgiving.

BUY NOW: Weekly Challah Subscription | Breville Milk Café Frother

Lindsay Richardson, Producer

I’d like a case of Mázi Piri Piri Sauce because it is delicious but a bit hard to find.

BUY NOW: Mázi Piri Piri Sauce

Peter Romero, Account Executive

When I moved to New York this year, I purged a lot of my heavier kitchen appliances. But sometimes, a man needs to make toast (or heat up a frozen Trader Joe’s pizza). The KitchenAid countertop oven would allow me to do both—and so much more.

BUY NOW: KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven

Joanna Sciarrino, Managing Editor

I grew up with cold butter stored in the refrigerator, but Walter Green’s Fancy Butter Taste Test made me realize it’s time to get a butter crock.

BUY NOW: Le Creuset Stoneware Butter Crock

Brette Warshaw, COO

I always end up rigging some weird system for playing music when I have people over for dinner, so this year I am finally treating myself to a Sonos system.

BUY NOW: Sonos PLAY: 1