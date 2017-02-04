How to Make a Cheese Football

Once a year, two teams compete for the chance to be crowned the king of football. We’re talking, of course, about the Super Bowl — a sporting event that, above all else, inspires people to make snacks in the shape of the ball that they throw around.



Starting on the more simple end of the spectrum, there are football Rice Krispies treats and brownies. The crafts reach unreasonably elaborate levels when you get to the helmets made from watermelons, football bread bowls, football hors d’oeuvres, and many, many, many stadiums made out of meat and cheese.



When we were thinking of how best to honor the old pigskin, we turned to our second-favorite medium after the hot dog: the cheese ball. By coating a cheeseball with slices of pepperoni, you can more or less replicate the look, texture, and taste of a football. It’s a great snack for people who love pizza but wish that it were more cold and clammy. It’s perfect for an eight-year-old’s birthday party and for grown-ups yelling at other grown-ups who are throwing a ball around.

What you need (per football):

— 32 oz cream cheese

— A bag of shredded cheese

— A block of solid white cheese (we used Monterey Jack)

— A bag of sliced pepperoni or, if you’re making a vegetarian version, sliced carrots

Instructions:

1. Mix the cream cheese and shredded cheese in a large bowl until fully mixed. This is our go-to cheese-ball base recipe, but feel free to use yours.

2. Using plastic wrap as an aid, mold the cheesy base into a beautiful football shape.

3. Cover the cheese football in either pepperoni or carrot slices until the entire surface is covered.

4. Slice the solid white cheese up into one long slice and several shorter ones: these will be your laces.

5. Throw the cheese ball to someone and see if they catch it.

What we learned:

The carrots would have been better used on a basketball. Tom Brady definitely did Deflategate.