Micah Melton’s Three Rules for Making a Great Cocktail

Back in 1894, Tommy Dewar travelled around the globe to introduce the world to DEWAR’S, chronicling his trip along the way. To channel the brand’s history, we’re teaming up with DEWAR’S to bring you GREAT SCOTCH!, where Lucky Peachers Brette and Ryan travel around the country to gather recipes and recommendations from chefs and bartenders who are committed to their craft. Here, bartender Micah Melton of The Aviary in Chicago tells us his three rules to making a great cocktail—and his journey to discovering them.

1. Find balance.

Balance is the most important thing for any cocktail. You don’t want it too spicy or too sweet or too savory or too tart or too boozy. Finding a way to have a bit of all those categories is the key to complexity. But there’s also a trap to doing too much. Nothing should have an obvious presence—if a cocktail tastes salty, you put too much salt in it.

2. Make drinks that people want to drink.

Today’s bartenders have access to every spirit and ingredient in the world. And that’s great. But it can lead to making esoteric drinks for the novelty’s sake. Sure, you might think some crazy Norwegian aquavit is cool, but does anyone actually want to drink it? I doubt it.

I was lucky to learn from Charles Joly, one of the best bartenders to ever live. He taught me to be a bartender, not a mixologist. Bartenders make drinks for people; mixologists make drinks for themselves. It’s our job as bartenders to make people happy.

That’s not to say we don’t do crazy drinks here. We had a cocktail with blue cheese in it. At first, you’re probably like, What is going on here? But it was based on a familiar concept that almost everyone likes: a cheese plate. For the fruit, we used pear brandy, a tiny amount of bleu cheese for the cheese component, sauternes for the wine you drink with it, and honey. People who love blue cheese loved it and we warned those who didn’t to pick something else.

3. Offer a variety of drinks.

Not everyone wants to drink the same thing, but a well-written cocktail menu should have enough variety so everyone is able to find something to his or her liking. It seems so obvious, but so many bars forget it. You can’t have a list that’s only fourteen shaken and refreshing drinks, or a list of fourteen bitter, spirit-forward drinks. You need something sparkling, something like a margarita, one that’s dry and stirred like a martini, an old fashioned, something bitter.