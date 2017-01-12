Why Muffins Are a Trap

I am a paradox: I have a photographic memory of caloric information—a vast encyclopedia of nutrition information hard-wired into my brain—without a Gigi Hadid–esque Hot Body to explain my vapid obsession. With the space it’s taking up, I could store another entire language, or the particulars of the rise and fall of the Ottoman Empire.

But it is a new year, and I’m ready to do something with this information. I will speak truth to the power of the world’s greatest caloric trap: the muffin.

How does a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee-cake muffin have more calories than a Big Mac? How is it possible that the calories in two slices of pizza can add up to fewer calories than in one muffin?

Calories are a straightforward science. They’re a simple calculation of energy; they make sense. Except for muffins. All I’m ever really looking for in everything is honesty. Muffins are anything but. They’re here to ruin your body, and they’re doing it while masquerading as a health food—and it’s only getting worse. With all the gluten-free paleo blah blah blah that’s happening in the world, muffins now come stuffed with nut flours and seeds and buckwheat and coconut fats. But don’t let this make-under fool you: these dense superfood boulders might be loaded with “good fat,” but they still pack a casual seven hundredish calories.

You might say, “Emily, don’t you know that muffins are just cake?” And my answer is “Yes” and also “I like overthinking things, so let me have this.” Here’s the thing: if muffins are just cake, why do they often have more calories than cupcakes, their more beautiful and once-trendy counterparts that are both frosted and marketed as a dessert?

I’m not here to add another layer of guilt to the already fraught mental calculus we must make every time we choose what to eat. I don’t want to shame muffin lovers; I am one of you. I just want muffins to stop lying to America and come out proudly as the unhealthy, diet-destroying treat they are.