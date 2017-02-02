Pam Wiznitzer’s Three Rules to Making a Great Cocktail

Back in 1894, Tommy Dewar travelled around the globe to introduce the world to DEWAR’S, chronicling his trip along the way. To channel the brand’s history, we’re teaming up with DEWAR’S to bring you GREAT SCOTCH!, where Lucky Peachers Brette and Ryan travel around the country to gather recipes and recommendations from chefs and bartenders who are committed to their craft. Here, bartender Pam Wiznitzer of Seamstress NY tells us her three rules to making a great cocktail—and her journey to discovering them.

1. Listen to the guest.

I tell this to every bartender who works with me: really listen to what the guest is telling you. Getting to interact with guests is one of the great pleasures of being a bartender. I took a bartending class when I was at Barnard for fun, but after getting laid off from my corporate job in the recession, I took a daytime bartending job at a Murray Hill sports bar. I loved it! My old job was so limiting and insular; at a bar, you can change someone’s day with one drink and one conversation. Even though the Seamstress is very different from a fratty sports bar, the lessons I learned there have stayed with me.

At this level, it’s easy to get wrapped up in bartending trends. But it’s important to remember to make drinks based around spirits that people want to drink. Bartenders forget that most people aren’t drinking and trying new spirits all the time. Most guests are not bored with the classics. Have a conversation with the person sitting in front of you. If he just wants a daiquiri, make him best daiquiri you can.

2. Source ingredients you’re proud to use.

As bartenders, we have the power to vote with our dollars—and it’s a responsibility we have to take seriously. Around the same time I committed to being a bartender, I got my master’s in Food Studies from NYU. That helped me understand the impact that we all have on food systems. We need to think about what companies we support financially and the values we communicate to our guests in doing so. We have a lot of visibility and the power to shape drinking trends. Let’s do so for the better.

3. Mix with love.

I don’t care what anyone tells me: you can taste the difference between a cocktail mixed with love and one mixed without. The global bartending community is so incredible—I have friends all over the world from my job—so it’s important to represent ourselves well to our guests. If you’re just mixing a drink to get tips, you’re showing disrespect to the guest and to the industry at large. We owe it to everyone to mix drinks with love and respect.