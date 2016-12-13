My Path to Fantastic Chicken Pho

Chickens enjoy a certain exalted status in Vietnam. On a regular basis, people eat lots of eggs—fried, scrambled, steamed, and salted—but as a symbol of abundance and prosperity, chickens themselves are saved for special occasions to entertain guests and celebrate holidays like Tet, the Vietnamese New Year. It makes sense: a chicken can satisfy you many times over so long as it’s laying eggs.

Our family occasionally had grilled chicken in Saigon, and I remember fighting with my siblings for the fatty tail. We were lucky to be able to afford chicken, my mom once told me. Relative to plentiful pork and seafood, chicken was pricey, underscoring its value as precious food.

That helps to explain why my parents gravitated toward supermarket chicken sales after we fled Vietnam in 1975 and settled in Southern California. We were a family of seven on a very limited budget. Every week, Mom pored over the supermarket ad circulars.

“I read them like the Bible,” she recently admitted. “There were three nearby supermarkets so I could take advantage of all the sales. And if there was a chicken deal, I had to get more than one.”

She’d make a shopping list for my dad, who’d inevitably take me to the grocery store. (As the youngest of his five children, I was his sidekick.) I loved grocery shopping, but the chicken sales made me cringe. Dad would buy as many as Mom wanted, typically six, and if that quantity exceeded the advertised limit, he and I would make separate purchases.

The cashiers at Albertsons, Ralphs, and Lucky never asked about our bulk purchases. And luckily, my friends didn’t grocery shop as much as I did. Our immigrant family’s outsider lifestyle remained invisible—a godsend for my teenage angst.

Once home, my embarrassment faded as I looked forward to what my mom would prepare. She’d attack them with glee and fervor, her jade bracelets jangling as her manicured hands wielded a knife to quickly debone the birds. Her efforts yielded Vietnamese charcuterie, such as the mortadella-like sausages called gio lua that we’d stuff into banh mi. Livers were saved for pâté and garlicky hoisin sauce. Wings and drumsticks got roasted with Maggi Seasoning sauce to eat with rice. Chicken knees whacked from the knobby ends of the legs were frozen to later simmer with caramel sauce.

The leftover bits were deployed for stock or pho. When pho was part of the plan, mom cooked a whole chicken with the bones and carcass, along with charred onion, ginger, coriander seeds, cloves, and fresh cilantro. Beef pho is heartier and heavily spiced to match beef’s strong flavor and smell, but its chicken kin is more restorative and comforting. The chicken gave its all to define the pho.

Our California supermarket chickens in the 1970s and 80s came from Foster Farms and Zacky Farms. They were pumped up with stuff we weren’t aware of, but they were cheap, roughly thirty-nine cents per pound when a sale was on, my dad recalled. The dishes made from the sale chicken were amazing and seemingly luxe, given the value of chicken in Vietnam.

In the early 1990s when I began cooking for myself and my then boyfriend (now husband), we were on a tight budget and living in a small apartment in West Los Angeles. I took a page from my mom’s playbook and scoped out weekly supermarket chicken sales, buying the maximum amount and breaking the birds down in our tiny kitchen. Our mini fridge was often jammed with fresh and frozen stock, roast chicken, and other fowl-related goodies. For a part-time college professor (him) and entry-level university administrator (me), we ate well and saved money, too.

Because chicken pho seemed tricky, I didn’t start brewing it until around 2003, when I was writing my first book and needed to master it for the sake of my readers and own self-respect. I initially practiced with cheap supermarket chickens and immediately got the flavors of my childhood.

When I could afford locally raised heirloom birds, I found the broth and flesh were outstanding. Since then, I’ve prepared pho with chickens from Asian markets as well as those labeled air-chilled, free-range, organic, and kosher. The results were all good enough to cluck about but I would have never built my chicken pho chops had I not started out buying, eating, and cooking with inexpensive chickens. I’m no longer chasing chicken sales but I still break down whole chickens (gotta stay in shape) and set aside and freeze chicken bones and bits for stock and pho.

Back in the ’70s, my mom knew that the inexpensive supermarket chickens she was using in America weren’t like their roaming relatives that she knew in Vietnam, but she applied her old-fashioned nose-to-tail rigor to cooking every part of them. In her act of economy, she expressed a high appreciation for life and taught me that frugality could be delicious.

When you make the chicken pho recipe below, use the best chicken you can afford. Try different kinds, let nothing go to waste, and pave your own path toward fabulous pho.

