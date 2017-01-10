Seven-and-a-Half-Hour Lamb Malbec With Rosemary and Lemon

This is one of my signature dishes, developed years ago with my longtime sous chef, German Martinegui, who is now one of the top chefs in Buenos Aires. At that time, the fashionable French chefs were slow-cooking many things for seven hours—it was kind of shorthand for old-fashioned, deep-flavored braises and stews. Since Patagonian lamb is all grass-fed, our animals run and get exercise and, as a result, the meat can stand up to longer cooking. (We chose seven and a half hours for the name because we liked the movie 9½ Weeks.) Lamb has a strong taste, and it takes a powerful wine such as Malbec to complement it. If you find that the meat is beginning to fall apart after three or four hours (American lamb may take less time to become tender), take it off the flame and let it steep in its juices until it has been in the pot for the full amount of time.

This dish is best if you cook it a day or even two days ahead. Also, if you refrigerate the cooked lamb, it is easier to cut neatly into serving portions (hot meat tends to shred). Serve with mashed potatoes or creamy polenta to soak up the rich sauce.

Excerpted from Seven Fires by Francis Mallmann (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2009. Photograph by Santiago Solo Monllor.

Makes 8 servings 1 boneless leg of lamb, 5–6 pounds

1/3 C fresh rosemary leaves, minced

2 C fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, minced

1/4 C Lemon Confit

8 garlic cloves, minced, plus 1 head garlic, skin on, cut horizontally in half

1/2 C olive oil

3 carrots, peeled and cut into 4 pieces each

3 leeks, trimmed, quartered lengthwise, and thoroughly rinsed

2 onions, quartered

2 celery stalks, cut into 4 pieces each

2 small fennel bulbs, trimmed and quartered

2 t black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

2 bottles Malbec Lemon Confit 4 lemons

2 bay leaves

8 black peppercorns

2 C olive oil

1/2 C dry white wine

1 t salt