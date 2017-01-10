Seven-and-a-Half-Hour Lamb Malbec With Rosemary and Lemon

This is one of my signature dishes, developed years ago with my longtime sous chef, German Martinegui, who is now one of the top chefs in Buenos Aires. At that time, the fashionable French chefs were slow-cooking many things for seven hours—it was kind of shorthand for old-fashioned, deep-flavored braises and stews. Since Patagonian lamb is all grass-fed, our animals run and get exercise and, as a result, the meat can stand up to longer cooking. (We chose seven and a half hours for the name because we liked the movie 9½ Weeks.) Lamb has a strong taste, and it takes a powerful wine such as Malbec to complement it. If you find that the meat is beginning to fall apart after three or four hours (American lamb may take less time to become tender), take it off the flame and let it steep in its juices until it has been in the pot for the full amount of time.
This dish is best if you cook it a day or even two days ahead. Also, if you refrigerate the cooked lamb, it is easier to cut neatly into serving portions (hot meat tends to shred). Serve with mashed potatoes or creamy polenta to soak up the rich sauce.
- 1 boneless leg of lamb, 5–6 pounds
- 1/3 C fresh rosemary leaves, minced
- 2 C fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, minced
- 1/4 C Lemon Confit
- 8 garlic cloves, minced, plus 1 head garlic, skin on, cut horizontally in half
- 1/2 C olive oil
- 3 carrots, peeled and cut into 4 pieces each
- 3 leeks, trimmed, quartered lengthwise, and thoroughly rinsed
- 2 onions, quartered
- 2 celery stalks, cut into 4 pieces each
- 2 small fennel bulbs, trimmed and quartered
- 2 t black peppercorns
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 bottles Malbec
Lemon Confit
- 4 lemons
- 2 bay leaves
- 8 black peppercorns
- 2 C olive oil
- 1/2 C dry white wine
- 1 t salt
Preparation
Make the Lemon Confit
Cut the lemons in half. Squeeze the juice and reserve it for another use.
Put the squeezed lemon halves in a large saucepan and add the bay leaves, peppercorns, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the white wine, and salt. Add enough water to completely cover the lemons and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and cook gently over medium-low heat until the lemon peel is tender, about 25 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool in the liquid.
Drain the lemons and tear the peel into rough strips, about 1 inch wide. Place a strip of lemon peel skin side down on the work surface and, using a sharp paring knife, scrape away every bit of the white pith, leaving only the yellow zest. Repeat with the remaining peel.
Put the strips of lemon zest in a small container and cover completely with olive oil. The confit will keep, tightly covered in the refrigerator, for at least a week.
Make the Lamb
If the lamb is not already tied, carefully trim any gristle and most of the fat from the meat. Open it out flat and sprinkle with coarse salt and pepper.
Combine the minced rosemary, parsley, lemon confit, and minced garlic in a small bowl; add 1/4 cup of the olive oil; and mix thoroughly. Spread evenly over the surface of the lamb. Roll it up and tie it with butcher’s string. If the lamb is already rolled and tied, use your fingers to push the herb and lemon mixture as deeply as possible into all of the seams. Pat the lamb dry, and season with salt and pepper.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Carefully brown the lamb on all sides, about 15 minutes. Set aside.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a caldero or cast-iron kettle large enough to hold the lamb and all the vegetables. Add the vegetables and brown them, about 10 minutes. Add the lamb to the pot, and stir with a large spoon so that it is surrounded by the vegetables, then add the split garlic head, peppercorns, and bay leaves, and pour in the red wine. The liquid should completely cover the meat; if necessary, add some water.
Bring to a boil, skimming any foam that rises to the top, then reduce the heat as low as possible and cook at a bare simmer, uncovered, for 7 1/2 hours, or until the lamb is falling-apart tender. The liquid should be just shuddering with an occasional bubble; check the meat from time to time, and turn it over if it looks dry. If your lamb is very tender after just 4 1/2 hours or so, turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let the meat sit in the liquid for the remaining time.
Remove the lamb from the pot and strain the braising liquid through a fine-mesh strainer into a large saucepan, pushing down on the vegetables with the back of a wooden spoon. Skim off the fat. You should have about 8 cups of liquid. Bring to a boil over high heat, and reduce the liquid to about 5 cups, skimming off any fat. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.
Transfer the lamb to a pot, add the reduced braising liquid, and bring to a simmer. Simmer gently until the lamb is heated through. To serve, slice the lamb and arrange on a deep platter. Spoon the juices over the meat.