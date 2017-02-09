Alice Waters’s Leftover Salad Breakfast Taco

This is Alice’s preferred breakfast, and a smart way to make use of leftover salad that’s too wilted to eat on its own. Toss those marinated greens and some avocado in a warm tortilla and you’re golden.
This is excerpted from Salad for President, by Julia Sherman.
Ingredients
Serves 1
- 1 corn tortilla
- + melting cheese
- 1 1/2 inch slice Hass avocado
- + sea salt
- + ground cumin
- + ground coriander
- + wedge of lime
Preparation
Toast the corn tortilla just to get it brown and sprinkle the cheese on top. Put the taco on a tray and put under the broiler or in the toaster oven until the cheese melts.
Add a spoonful of salad and a slice of avocado and sprinkle with sea salt, a pinch of cumin and coriander, and a squeeze of lime, and eat immediately.