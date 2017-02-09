Search

Now reading Alice Waters’s Leftover Salad Breakfast Taco

Alice Waters’s Leftover Salad Breakfast Taco

Alice Water's preferred breakfast, and the best thing you can do with leftover salad.

This is Alice’s preferred breakfast, and a smart way to make use of leftover salad that’s too wilted to eat on its own. Toss those marinated greens and some avocado in a warm tortilla and you’re golden.

This is excerpted from Salad for President, by Julia Sherman. 

Ingredients

Serves 1
  • 1 corn tortilla
  • + melting cheese
  • 1 1/2 inch slice Hass avocado
  • + sea salt
  • + ground cumin
  • + ground coriander
  • + wedge of lime

Preparation

  1. Toast the corn tortilla just to get it brown and sprinkle the cheese on top. Put the taco on a tray and put under the broiler or in the toaster oven until the cheese melts.

  2. Add a spoonful of salad and a slice of avocado and sprinkle with sea salt, a pinch of cumin and coriander, and a squeeze of lime, and eat immediately.

breakfast, leftovers, salad, salad for president, tacos