Alice Waters’s Leftover Salad Breakfast Taco

This is Alice’s preferred breakfast, and a smart way to make use of leftover salad that’s too wilted to eat on its own. Toss those marinated greens and some avocado in a warm tortilla and you’re golden.

This is excerpted from Salad for President, by Julia Sherman.

Ingredients Serves 1 1 corn tortilla

+ melting cheese

1 1/2 inch slice Hass avocado

+ sea salt

+ ground cumin

+ ground coriander

+ wedge of lime