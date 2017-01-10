Do you like eggs? Would you say you’re all about them? If so, preorder our latest book, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview that is the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg.

The most famous egg dish in the Western restaurant world—one with a massive influence, widely imitated and copied wholesale—is what I call the Arpège egg. (The real name, for those of you who can attempt French with out butchering it, is the Chaud-froid d’Oeuf au Sirop d’Érable.)

I don’t know the whole history of how Alain Passard created it, but I’m sure it has its roots in something one of the giants like Alain Chapel or Paul Bocuse did. But Passard’s egg is just about perfect—hot and cold, with sweetness and acid, and elegance and style for miles.

It’s painstaking to make, but it’s not difficult. Just make sure you’ve got an egg cutter if you can’t neatly and evenly do the job with a knife, and egg cups and tiny spoons to serve the results with. And make sure to have extra eggs on hand—you will probably botch the egg-cutting your first few times out.

Ingredients Makes 4 eggs 100 g (1/2 C) heavy cream

5 g (1 1/2 t) sugar

5 g (1 1/4 t) sherry vinegar

4 large eggs

8 t maple syrup

1 T minced chives

4 egg cups

+ freshly ground black pepper

+ kosher salt