The most famous egg dish in the Western restaurant world—one with a massive influence, widely imitated and copied wholesale—is what I call the Arpège egg. (The real name, for those of you who can attempt French with out butchering it, is the Chaud-froid d’Oeuf au Sirop d’Érable.)
I don’t know the whole history of how Alain Passard created it, but I’m sure it has its roots in something one of the giants like Alain Chapel or Paul Bocuse did. But Passard’s egg is just about perfect—hot and cold, with sweetness and acid, and elegance and style for miles.
It’s painstaking to make, but it’s not difficult. Just make sure you’ve got an egg cutter if you can’t neatly and evenly do the job with a knife, and egg cups and tiny spoons to serve the results with. And make sure to have extra eggs on hand—you will probably botch the egg-cutting your first few times out.
Ingredients
- 100 g (1/2 C) heavy cream
- 5 g (1 1/2 t) sugar
- 5 g (1 1/4 t) sherry vinegar
- 4 large eggs
- 8 t maple syrup
- 1 T minced chives
- 4 egg cups
- + freshly ground black pepper
- + kosher salt
Preparation
Heat the oven to 400°F. Whip the cream to stiff peaks. Incorporate the sugar and sherry vinegar right at the end. Transfer the whipped cream to a pastry bag outfitted with a smallish (about a 1/2-inch in diameter) tip (fluted, if you want to get fancy). This will hold in the refrigerator for a few hours.
Cut the tops off of the eggs. You’ll want to take off around a sixth of the narrower end of the shell. If you have the skills and a sharp-enough blade, more power to you, do it with a paring knife. Otherwise buy a good-quality egg cutter online and use that. Gently dump the contents of the egg out into a small bowl and even more gently use your finger to remove all the white and gooey stuff left inside the eggshell. Separate the yolks from the whites; return the yolks to their shells. Save the whites for another use, like making meringue, trying out a fad diet, or cooking for your dog.
Place the eggshells in the egg cups. (You could also place them back in the egg carton.) Add 2 teaspoons of maple syrup and a pinch of salt to each eggshell. Arrange the egg cups in a shallow baking pan, and add about an inch of hot water to the pan. (The water should not be touching the bottom of the eggshells.) Put the pan in the oven for 5–7 minutes. The goal is to warm the yolks, to give them some body and make them a little bit more unctuous, not to cook or poach them completely.
Remove the eggs from the hot-water bath and fill each with whipped cream. The finished egg should have a peak of piped cream rising out of the top of the eggshell like the snowcap on a mountain. Scatter that snowcap with a pinch or two of minced chives and a twist of freshly ground black pepper. Serve at once, with demitasse spoons, champagne, and a gentle whiff of smug superiority.