Basic Poached Chicken

Turn off the heat and let stand until breast is cooked through and broth is flavorful, about 1 hour. Remove the breast and legs to a plate (or shock in ice water if using later) and strain the broth. Remove the meat from the bones and discard the bones, then slice or shred the meat, depending on its intended use. Use the broth for clear soups or cooking rice, or reduce by half to concentrate the flavor for gravy. Broth can be frozen at any stage for up to 3 months.