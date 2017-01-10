Basic Poached Chicken

Poaching a whole chicken is easy and rewards laziness. The result, a pile of moist meat and a pot of rich broth, has endless uses.
Ingredients
- 1 3–4 lb chicken, butchered into wings, legs, backbone, and bone-in breasts
- 1 T kosher salt
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced into 2" chunks
- 2 celery ribs, sliced into 2" chunks
- 1 large onion, peeled and sliced into 2" chunks
- + aromatics
-
Aromatics (French-ish)
- 1 t black peppercorns
- 10 thyme sprigs
- 2 bay leaves
Aromatics (Chinese-ish)
- 1" piece ginger, smashed
- 4 garlic cloves
- 3 scallions
- 1 t white peppercorns
Aromatics (Mexican-ish)
- 1/2 bunch cilantro
- 1 jalapeño, split lengthwise
- 1 t coriander seeds
Preparation
Combine all the ingredients in a large pot with 8 cups of water. Set over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Cover the pot, reduce the heat to low, and summer gently for 10 minutes.
Turn off the heat and let stand until breast is cooked through and broth is flavorful, about 1 hour. Remove the breast and legs to a plate (or shock in ice water if using later) and strain the broth. Remove the meat from the bones and discard the bones, then slice or shred the meat, depending on its intended use. Use the broth for clear soups or cooking rice, or reduce by half to concentrate the flavor for gravy. Broth can be frozen at any stage for up to 3 months.
French-ish
Shred meat and serve with mustard and cornichons and crusty bread (while thinking about how this is better than chicken salad). Thicken broth with roux and simmer with diced chicken and seasonal vegetables. Serve over noodles or seal with pastry for potpie.
Chinese-ish
Cook 1 part jasmine rice in 2 parts broth and slice chicken breasts and shred leg quarters, and serve with cups of hot broth and soy-ginger dipping sauce and sliced cucumbers and cilantro.
Mexican-ish
Shred chicken and purée 1 cup chopped onion, 1⁄4 cup tomato paste, 3 garlic cloves, and 1 T ancho-chili powder until smooth. Heat 1 T neutral oil in a stock pot over medium heat and add the purée. Cook, folding with a spatula, until very thick, about 8 minutes. Add the broth and 1 t dried epazote or oregano and simmer until flavors meld, about 15 minutes. Stir in shredded chicken and serve with tortilla chips, avocado, crema, and shredded cheese.