Beef Cheek Ravioli

Of all the pasta dishes—indeed of all the dishes—on the menu, this is probably the most associated with Babbo. When we first opened there were not that many restaurants celebrating alternative cuts of meat like these incredibly flavorful cheeks. I’m happy to say that’s no longer the case.

At the restaurant we make the filling with squab livers, although I have substituted more readily available chicken livers here. If you can get the squab livers, by all means use them—the livers Toscani would be made exactly the same way. I would consider doubling the filling recipe and freezing some for later use; it holds very well in the freezer, and I guarantee you will want more immediately.

This is excerpted from The Babbo Cookbook, by Mario Batali.

Ingredients Makes 60-70 Ravioli, serves 8 3 T extra-virgin olive oil

1 white onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice

1/2 celery stalk, cut into 1/4-inch dice

2 lbs beef cheeks, brisket, or beef chunk, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks

2 C red wine

1 C chopped fresh or canned tomatoes

1 t fresh rosemary, chopped

+ Basic Pasta Dough

+ Kosher salt

1 C (2 sticks) unsalted butter

+ chicken livers

2 T black truffles, sliced

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, chopped to yield 1/2 C

1/4 C grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for serving Basic Pasta Dough 3 1/2–4 C flour

4 extra-large eggs

1/2 t extra-virgin olive oil Chicken Livers Toscani 7 T extra-virgin olive oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 lb chicken livers

2 T capers, rinsed and drained

2 salt-packed anchovy fillets, rinsed, soaked in water, and patted dry

1 T hot red pepper flakes

1 C dry red wine

+ kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste