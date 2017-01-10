Here is the most satisfying and delicious beef green curry I’ve ever made. It’s thicker than most versions, with just enough sauce to coat the meat—khluk khlik, as a Thai would say—and it is heavier on cumin. It has no vegetables—not even eggplants, allowing the beef to take center stage with the fragrance of the paste and the sweet, creamy coconut milk sharing the spotlight. The only perfuming herb is bruised and torn makrut lime leaves. Although the curry is intensely green it isn’t very hot, as the veins of the chiles have been removed. But then I top it with fresh green chiles, vibrant and fragrant, reinforcing the fresh chiles in the paste as well as ratcheting up the heat. Finally, I drizzle some fresh coconut cream on top. This is beef green curry at its best.

This is excerpted from Bangkok: Recipes and Stories from the Heart of Thailand, by Leela Punyaratabandh, reprinted with permission from Ten Speed Press.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings + Curry Paste

1/2 C freshly extracted coconut cream, or 1/2 C canned coconut cream plus 1 T extra-virgin coconut oil, plus more for garnish

1/2 C coconut milk

2 lbs untrimmed boneless well-marbled chuck steak or rib-eye steak, thinly sliced against the grain on a 40-degree angle into bite-size pieces

2 t fish sauce, or as needed

1 t packed grated palm sugar, or as needed

4 makrut lime leaves, lightly bruised and torn into small pieces

fresh green Thailong or bird's eye chiles, stemmed and halved lengthwise

1/4 C packed Thai sweet basil leaves Curry Paste 1 T coriander seeds

1 T cumin seeds

1 t white peppercorns

1 t coarse salt (omit if using a food processor)

1 T finely chopped galangal

1 T paper-thin lemongrass slices (with purple rings only)

1 t finely chopped makrut lime rind

1/2" tumeric root or 1/2 t ground tumeric

1 t packed Thai shrimp paste

5 fresh green Thai long chiles, deveined and coarsely chopped

7 fresh green bird's eye chiles

1 T finely chopped cilantro roots or stems

5 large cloves garlic

1/4 C sliced shallots, cut against the grain