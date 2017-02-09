Blood Orange–Negroni Pops

After drinking your first, or fiftieth, Negroni, you know you want more—more citrus, more bitter, more deep-hued allure. And the answer, sometimes, is not to order another but rather to mix it with blood orange juice and freeze it into an ice pop. Somehow it’s more of a Negroni than the liquid version, more sultry in color, vivid in flavor, and still boozy. Rumor has it that eating three pops is the sweet—smiley, silly, not-sloppy—spot.
This is excerpted from Food52’s Ice Cream & Friends.
Ingredients
- 1/3 C (65g) sugar
- 2 C (475ml) blood orange juice (from about 8 oranges)
- 1/4 C (60ml) gin
- 1/4 C (60ml) sweet vermouth
- 1/4 C (60ml) Campari
- 1 t grated orange zest
Preparation
In a large bowl (preferably with a pour spout), whisk together 3/4 cup (175ml) water and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Whisk in the blood orange juice, gin, vermouth, Campari, and orange zest.
Divide the mixture evenly into pop molds. Freeze for at least 5 hours before serving.