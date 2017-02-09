Blood Orange–Negroni Pops

After drinking your first, or fiftieth, Negroni, you know you want more—more citrus, more bitter, more deep-hued allure. And the answer, sometimes, is not to order another but rather to mix it with blood orange juice and freeze it into an ice pop. Somehow it’s more of a Negroni than the liquid version, more sultry in color, vivid in flavor, and still boozy. Rumor has it that eating three pops is the sweet—smiley, silly, not-sloppy—spot.

This is excerpted from Food52’s Ice Cream & Friends.

Ingredients Makes 10 pops 1/3 C (65g) sugar

2 C (475ml) blood orange juice (from about 8 oranges)

1/4 C (60ml) gin

1/4 C (60ml) sweet vermouth

1/4 C (60ml) Campari

1 t grated orange zest