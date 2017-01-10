For this year’s Super Bowl, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons, open up your party to betting by setting out two popcorns and seeing which people eat more. Use this highly scientific method to judge who will win the game. Patriots fans will get their fill with this Boston-baked-bean popcorn, flavored with bacon, molasses, mustard, and cloves. For the Falcons version, click below.

Ingredients Makes 10 to 12 servings 12 C popped popcorn (3 1/2 oz)

3/4 finely chopped, cooked bacon (about 8 strips)

8 T (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

2 T molasses

2 T light corn syrup

2 T mustard powder

2 t onion powder

2 t garlic powder

2 t kosher salt

2 t ground black pepper

1 t ground cloves