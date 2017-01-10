For this year’s Super Bowl, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons, open up your party to betting by setting out two popcorns and seeing which people eat more. Use this highly scientific method to judge who will win the game. Patriots fans will get their fill with this Boston-baked-bean popcorn, flavored with bacon, molasses, mustard, and cloves. For the Falcons version, click below.
Ingredients
- 12 C popped popcorn (3 1/2 oz)
- 3/4 finely chopped, cooked bacon (about 8 strips)
- 8 T (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
- 2 T molasses
- 2 T light corn syrup
- 2 T mustard powder
- 2 t onion powder
- 2 t garlic powder
- 2 t kosher salt
- 2 t ground black pepper
- 1 t ground cloves
Preparation
Heat the oven to 350°F, and line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place the popcorn and bacon in a very large mixing bowl and set aside. Combine the butter, molasses, corn syrup, mustard, onion and garlic powders, salt, pepper, and cloves in a small saucepan, and heat over medium-high heat until it begins to simmer, stirring to combine.
Pour the flavored butter over the popcorn, and immediately use a rubber spatula to help stir and toss the popcorn in the bowl until evenly coated with the flavored butter. Scrape the popcorn onto the prepared baking sheet, set the mixing bowl aside, and bake the popcorn, stirring once halfway through, until the coating is set, 8 to 10 minutes.
Transfer the popcorn back to the bowl and let cool, tossing and stirring every 2 minutes to prevent clumps from forming until it’s completely cooled. Store the popcorn in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.