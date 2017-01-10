Bow & Blend

There are many different types of Scotch, so when you’re making a cocktail with it, you have to look at a few key factors. What territory in Scotland is it from? Is it from a highland or lowland; is it in the Isla or is it bayside? Those answers will give you a lot of insight in terms of how you play with the liquid.

In this case, we’re using Dewar’s 12, which is a blended Scotch. I have such respect for people who make blended scotches—there’s a lot of care and consideration involved. In lots of ways, it’s much more difficult to make than a single malt; you have to be an artisan in order to blend all of those flavors together.

So when I started with that, I knew I had a bold liquid to work with, so I thought about the flavors it would go with. I thought about the barrels and spices, and I thought of vanilla—and so I rounded it out with apricot, to compliment it. And then I added citrus—lemon, because it goes nicer with those flavors than lime does. And then there’s the almondy-honey flavor of the orgeat and honey syrup, to bring out the richness and texture.

Ingredients Makes 1 drink 3 dashes angostura bitters

1 3/4 parts DEWAR’S® 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky

1/2 part apricot liqueur

3/4 part freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 part orgeat

1/4 part Honey Syrup

+ freshly grated cinnamon, for garnish Honey Syrup 2 parts honey

1 part water