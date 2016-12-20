Braised Turkey Legs With Cranberries, Soy Sauce, Star Anise, and Sweet Potatoes

This recipe for turkey parts is focused on the legs, which have a rustic kind of appeal. The meat is braised with star anise–scented cranberries and served with roasted sweet potatoes. Add an arugula or spinach salad and you’ve got a hearty, Sunday-type supper that’s both unexpected and utterly familiar. This dish also works brilliantly for a small Thanksgiving gathering, especially when everyone at the table prefers dark meat.
Reprinted from Dinner: Changing the Game. Copyright © 2017 by Melissa Clark. Photographs by Eric Wolfinger. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.
Turkey and Sweet Potatoes
- 4 turkey drumsticks (about 6 pounds total), patted dry
- 1 t kosher salt, plus more as needed
- 1 t freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
- 1 1/2 lbs sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1" chunks
- 2 T coconut or safflower oil
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
Cranberry Mixture
- 2/3 C soy sauce
- 1/2 C plus 1 T honey
- 1/4 C dry sherry
- 4 scallions (white and green parts), chopped
- 4 whole star-anise pods (they look like flowers), 2 of them broken into halves
- 1 T grated peeled fresh ginger
- 1 clove garlic, grated on a Microplane or minced
- 3 T peanut or safflower oil
- 1/2 C coarsely chopped fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed
Preparation
Make the cranberry mixture
In a small saucepan, combine 1/3 cup water with the soy sauce, 1/2 cup honey, sherry, scallions, 2 whole star-anise pods (reserve the anise pieces for later), ginger, and garlic. Simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Strain into a small bowl, discarding the solids, and then whisk in the oil. Pour 1/4 cup of the marinade into another small bowl, add the cranberries and the remaining 1 tablespoon honey, and toss well. Reserve the remaining strained marinade and the cranberry mixture.
Make the drumsticks and sweet potatoes
Season drumsticks with the 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper, and place them in a large bowl. Coat with the strained marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to overnight (in which case, also refrigerate the cranberry mixture).
Heat the oven to 450°F.
Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and arrange the drumsticks on top. Scatter the reserved star-anise pieces over the drumsticks (some will fall on the baking sheet, and that’s fine). Roast for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the sweet potatoes: Toss with the coconut oil and a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Spread them out on a rimmed baking sheet and scatter the thyme sprigs on top. After the drumsticks have been roasting for 15 minutes, put the potatoes in the oven as well.
Turn the drumsticks over and reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. Turn the potatoes over as well. Pour the cranberry mixture over the drumsticks, and continue roasting until the cranberries are glazed and tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the meat reads 165°F, 20 to 35 minutes. Remove the potatoes when they’re caramelized and tender.
Drizzle everything with a little of the sauce from the baking sheet before serving.