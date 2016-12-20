Braised Turkey Legs With Cranberries, Soy Sauce, Star Anise, and Sweet Potatoes

This recipe for turkey parts is focused on the legs, which have a rustic kind of appeal. The meat is braised with star anise–scented cranberries and served with roasted sweet potatoes. Add an arugula or spinach salad and you’ve got a hearty, Sunday-type supper that’s both unexpected and utterly familiar. This dish also works brilliantly for a small Thanksgiving gathering, especially when everyone at the table prefers dark meat.

Reprinted from Dinner: Changing the Game. Copyright © 2017 by Melissa Clark. Photographs by Eric Wolfinger. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Turkey and Sweet Potatoes Makes 6 to 8 servings 4 turkey drumsticks (about 6 pounds total), patted dry

1 t kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 t freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

1 1/2 lbs sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1" chunks

2 T coconut or safflower oil

4 sprigs fresh thyme Cranberry Mixture 2/3 C soy sauce

1/2 C plus 1 T honey

1/4 C dry sherry

4 scallions (white and green parts), chopped

4 whole star-anise pods (they look like flowers), 2 of them broken into halves

1 T grated peeled fresh ginger

1 clove garlic, grated on a Microplane or minced

3 T peanut or safflower oil

1/2 C coarsely chopped fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed