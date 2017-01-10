Brussels Sprouts with Whole-Grain Mustard

My friend Sue Li, who is a food stylist, is seriously kick-ass in the kitchen. But even though inspiring ingredients surround her all day, surprisingly, she typically comes home to an empty fridge. Cooking at home is sometimes the last thing she wants to do; she admits that many times the thought of having to wash another pan makes her want to cry. We’ve all been there! On those days, she just wants something simple and homemade—not takeout, not another dash of hot sauce or fish sauce—so she scrounges around her cabinets and cobbles together a servable amount of spaghetti from almost-empty boxes, scoops out the last bit of mustard, and crisps up whatever veggies are left—dinner is done!

Reprinted from Back Pocket Pasta. Copyright © 2017 by Colu Henry. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Peden + Munk. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings 3/4 lb spaghetti or other long, thin pasta

2 T olive oil

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

1/2 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and pulled apart into leaves (about 6 cups)

+ freshly ground black pepper

4 T unsalted butter

3 T whole-grain mustard

1/4 C grated Pecorino Romano cheese, plus more for serving