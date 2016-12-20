My mid-year resolution was to remove guilt from pleasure—and 2016 finally comes to a close, I can say that I’ve accomplished it. The evidence: this buffalo chicken dip. In the not-too-distant past, I would have hidden my love of BCD from my coworkers—boiling chicken breasts isn’t the most Lucky Peach-y move—but life is too short to pretend I’m anything but who I am: a man who loves a hot-sauce-loaded-blue-cheese-dressing-covered-chicken-breast dip. And after making it at our office dip day, my coworkers are too. They know now what I know: going guilt-free never tasted so good. —Ryan Healey

Ingredients Makes 1 pan 3–4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 1/2 C Frank’s RedHot

12 oz cream cheese, softened

3 C shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 C blue cheese dressing

+ blue cheese crumbles (optional)

+ chips or vegetables