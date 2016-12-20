My mid-year resolution was to remove guilt from pleasure—and 2016 finally comes to a close, I can say that I’ve accomplished it. The evidence: this buffalo chicken dip. In the not-too-distant past, I would have hidden my love of BCD from my coworkers—boiling chicken breasts isn’t the most Lucky Peach-y move—but life is too short to pretend I’m anything but who I am: a man who loves a hot-sauce-loaded-blue-cheese-dressing-covered-chicken-breast dip. And after making it at our office dip day, my coworkers are too. They know now what I know: going guilt-free never tasted so good. —Ryan Healey
Ingredients
- 3–4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 1/2 C Frank’s RedHot
- 12 oz cream cheese, softened
- 3 C shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 C blue cheese dressing
- + blue cheese crumbles (optional)
- + chips or vegetables
Preparation
Heat the oven to 350°F. Boil the chicken breasts for about 20 minutes until they’re cooked through. Shred the chicken into a bowl and then toss with the hot sauce. Let the chicken absorb the hot sauce for 10–20 minutes.
Spread the cream cheese on the bottom of a 9 x 9 pan and layer the chicken on top. Sprinkle with half of the shredded cheddar cheese and drizzle with the blue cheese dressing. Then cover with the remaining cheddar and bake for about 20 minutes or until bubbly.
Let sit for 5–10 minutes to congeal before serving with chips or vegetables if you want to convince yourself that’s healthier.