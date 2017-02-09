Burnt Toast Ice Cream

If burning toast is something you’ve been avoiding since the first time you used a toaster, think about how much you like toast and butter. Then consider that “burning” is pretty much the same thing as caramelizing, which is a really good flavor to have in an ice cream. Now take our word when we tell you that putting burnt toast bits in an ice cream makes it—there’s no better word for it—toasty. It’s the slightest bit savory, buttery from the cream, and flecked with fine toast crumbs or “dust,” as Cristina calls it. Plus, think of how devilish you’ll feel burning the heck out of toast on purpose.
This is excerpted from Food52’s Ice Cream & Friends.
Ingredients
- 2 (1/4-inch/6mm) slices country-style white bread
- 1 3/4 C (415ml) heavy cream
- 1 1/4 C (300ml) whole milk
- 1/2 C +2 T (125g) sugar
- 1/2 C (35g) skim milk powder
- 4 egg yolks
Preparation
Toast the bread long enough to develop a deep brown color, even black in spots. Blitz the toast to dust in a food processor.
In a pot, whisk together the cream, milk, 1/2 cup (100g) of the sugar, and the milk powder. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, then remove from the heat.
In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks with the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar for 1 minute. Gradually whisk the milk mixture into the yolks.
Pour the milk-yolk mixture back into the pot and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the base thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.
Add 1⁄4 cup (25g) of the burnt toast dust to the ice cream base (use any extra for garnish). Let the warm base steep for 30 minutes, then pass it through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl. Chill the base completely in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours but ideally overnight.
Pour the chilled base into an ice cream maker and churn it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.