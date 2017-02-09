Burnt Toast Ice Cream

If burning toast is something you’ve been avoiding since the first time you used a toaster, think about how much you like toast and butter. Then consider that “burning” is pretty much the same thing as caramelizing, which is a really good flavor to have in an ice cream. Now take our word when we tell you that putting burnt toast bits in an ice cream makes it—there’s no better word for it—toasty. It’s the slightest bit savory, buttery from the cream, and flecked with fine toast crumbs or “dust,” as Cristina calls it. Plus, think of how devilish you’ll feel burning the heck out of toast on purpose.

This is excerpted from Food52’s Ice Cream & Friends.

Ingredients Makes about 1 1⁄4 quarts (1.2 L) 2 (1/4-inch/6mm) slices country-style white bread

1 3/4 C (415ml) heavy cream

1 1/4 C (300ml) whole milk

1/2 C +2 T (125g) sugar

1/2 C (35g) skim milk powder

4 egg yolks