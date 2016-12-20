Butternut Squash Pizza With Sage and Roasted Lemon

All pizzas are blisteringly appetizing, but this has the added bonus of being one of the prettier pies you can make, too. The orange butternut squash and bright yellow lemon slices caramelize at the edges while the sage leaves add a subtle hint of green. With the acidity of the lemon balancing the sweetness of the squash alongside the woodsy herb, it’s a pretty great flavor combination, as well as unexpected. I love this with an arugula or other dark green salad on the side.
Reprinted from Dinner: Changing the Game. Copyright © 2017 by Melissa Clark. Photographs by Eric Wolfinger. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.
Ingredients
- 2 8-oz balls pizza dough, white or whole-wheat, purchased or homemade
- 1 small Meyer or regular lemon, sliced paper-thin by hand or with a mandoline
- 1 small butternut squash
- + Fine cornmeal, for dusting
- 1/2 C coarsely grated young pecorino (such as Pecorino Toscano) or young Manchego cheese (2 ounces)
- 2 t finely chopped fresh sage leaves
- + Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- + Coarse sea salt to taste
Preparation
Heat the oven to 500°F if your broiler unit is in the oven, or to 450°F if your broiler is in a separate drawer. Place a pizza stone or a rimless baking sheet on the middle rack. Allow the oven to heat for 45 minutes.
At the same time, allow the dough to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Bring a small pot of salted water to a boil. Drop in the lemon slices and cook for 2 minutes; then remove them with a slotted spoon and drain them well. Taste a piece of lemon; if it seems bitter, blanch the slices again. Set them aside.
Using a vegetable peeler, remove the squash skin. Then peel away long, thin strips of flesh from the neck. You will need about 3 ounces of squash strips for 2 pizzas. Reserve the remaining squash for another use.
Turn a rimmed baking sheet upside down (or use a pizza peel if you’ve got one) and dust it generously with fine cornmeal. Working directly on the baking sheet, stretch and pull one of the pizza dough balls to form a 12-inch round. Scatter half of the pecorino over the dough. Top with half of the lemon slices, half of the squash strips, and half of the sage leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Jiggle the pizza gently to make sure it is not sticking to the baking sheet or pizza peel; sprinkle cornmeal under any sticky spots.
Slide the crust off the baking sheet or pizza peel onto the hot pizza stone in the oven. Cook the pizza for 3 minutes. Then turn on the broiler and broil the pizza until it is golden, crisp, and blistered in places, 2 to 4 minutes. (If you don’t have a broiler in your oven, bake the pizza at 450°F until it’s blistered and golden, 10 to 20 minutes.) Using tongs, slide the pizza onto a large platter. Repeat with the remaining dough and toppings.