Butternut Squash Pizza With Sage and Roasted Lemon

All pizzas are blisteringly appetizing, but this has the added bonus of being one of the prettier pies you can make, too. The orange butternut squash and bright yellow lemon slices caramelize at the edges while the sage leaves add a subtle hint of green. With the acidity of the lemon balancing the sweetness of the squash alongside the woodsy herb, it’s a pretty great flavor combination, as well as unexpected. I love this with an arugula or other dark green salad on the side.

Reprinted from Dinner: Changing the Game. Copyright © 2017 by Melissa Clark. Photographs by Eric Wolfinger. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Ingredients Makes 2 12-inch pizzas 2 8-oz balls pizza dough, white or whole-wheat, purchased or homemade

1 small Meyer or regular lemon, sliced paper-thin by hand or with a mandoline

1 small butternut squash

+ Fine cornmeal, for dusting

1/2 C coarsely grated young pecorino (such as Pecorino Toscano) or young Manchego cheese (2 ounces)

2 t finely chopped fresh sage leaves

+ Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

+ Coarse sea salt to taste