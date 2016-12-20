Butternut Squash Polenta With Ricotta and Fried Sage

What I love about this recipe is the way the shredded butternut squash absorbs the butter it’s sautéed in, increasing the richness of the polenta and making it a little sweet, too. Dollops of ricotta and brittle leaves of fried sage make this a thoroughly luxurious dish on its own, or a seriously special side to braised meats or a simple roast chicken. Or, poach or fry a couple of eggs and plop them on top. All that runny yolk may be overkill, but in the best possible way.
Reprinted from Dinner: Changing the Game. Copyright © 2017 by Melissa Clark. Photographs by Eric Wolfinger. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.
Ingredients
- 2 T unsalted butter
- 8 oz peeled and seeded butternut squash, grated (about 2 cups)
- 1 3/4 t kosher salt
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 C polenta
- 4 T extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small bunch fresh sage leaves
- 1/2 C grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- 1/2 t freshly ground black pepper, plus more for serving
- + fresh ricotta, for serving
Preparation
Melt the butter in the bottom of a medium pot over medium-high heat. Add the squash and sauté until it’s golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer squash to a bowl.
Return the pot to medium heat and add 6 cups of water (or use broth if you prefer), 1 teaspoons of the salt, and the bay leaf. Bring to a simmer, and then slowly whisk in the polenta and the squash. Stir frequently until the polenta has thickened enough that it no longer sinks to the bottom of the pot, 5–10 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer very gently until the polenta is tender, 15 to 30 minutes (depending on the coarseness of the grind).
While the polenta is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a small skillet. Add the sage leaves, in batches if necessary so as not to crowd the pan, and fry until crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the leaves to a paper-towel-lined plate and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Once the polenta is cooked, remove the bay leaf. Stir in the Parmigiano-Reggiano, remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, and black pepper.
Heap the polenta into bowls, and serve it topped with dollops of ricotta, the fried sage leaves, and plenty of black pepper.