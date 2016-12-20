Butternut Squash Polenta With Ricotta and Fried Sage

What I love about this recipe is the way the shredded butternut squash absorbs the butter it’s sautéed in, increasing the richness of the polenta and making it a little sweet, too. Dollops of ricotta and brittle leaves of fried sage make this a thoroughly luxurious dish on its own, or a seriously special side to braised meats or a simple roast chicken. Or, poach or fry a couple of eggs and plop them on top. All that runny yolk may be overkill, but in the best possible way.

Reprinted from Dinner: Changing the Game. Copyright © 2017 by Melissa Clark. Photographs by Eric Wolfinger. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings 2 T unsalted butter

8 oz peeled and seeded butternut squash, grated (about 2 cups)

1 3/4 t kosher salt

1 bay leaf

1 C polenta

4 T extra-virgin olive oil

1 small bunch fresh sage leaves

1/2 C grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1/2 t freshly ground black pepper, plus more for serving

+ fresh ricotta, for serving