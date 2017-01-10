Buvette’s Steamed Scrambled Eggs

This is excerpted from our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview and the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg.



I don’t think I had ever seen this technique of cooking eggs before, but I had this piece of equipment—the espresso machine—and wondered what else I could do with it. I steamed milk, hot chocolate, wine, even soup, so why not eggs? They’re light and fluffy and are a fixture on our breakfast menu. You can make them with chives or fresh herbs, crème fraîche or butter or soft cheese, smoked salmon or prosciutto, or vegetables. But however you have them, lots of fresh black pepper is a must—I always have my eggs with lots of fresh black pepper.

—Jody Williams, as told to Joanna Sciarrino

Ingredients Makes 2 Servings 4 large eggs

2 T butter, cut in two

+ salt

+ freshly ground black pepper

+ soft cheese (optional)

+ chopped herbs (optional)

+ crème fraîche (optional)

+ smoked salmon (optional)