Caramelized Scallion Dip

Making caramelized onion dip is easy once you’ve caramelized the onions, but that process can involve a lot of time (not to mention tears). This scallion version is tear-free and quick. All you have to do is broil a ton of scallions until charred and tender, and then mix them with a few other simple ingredients that only heighten their underlying umami qualities. This recipe calls for equal parts labneh or Greek yogurt, and mayonnaise, but if you’re averse to either, simply use three cups total of the other instead.
Ingredients
- 1/4 C olive oil
- 4 bunches (1 pound, 2 ounces) scallions, cut into 2" lengths
- 1 1/2 C labneh or plain Greek yogurt
- 1 1/2 C homemade or store-bought mayonnaise, preferably made with olive oil
- 1/4 C finely chopped chives, plus more to garnish
- 1 T kosher salt
- 1 t freshly ground black pepper
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled
- + ridged potato chips
Preparation
Arrange a rack 3 inches below the broiler element, and heat the broiler to high. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Toss the olive oil and scallions on the baking sheet, spread into an even layer, then broil, stirring every few minutes, until charred and soft, 6–10 minutes, depending on the strength of your broiler. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack, and let the scallions cool completely.
Scrape the scallions onto a cutting board and finely chop. Scrape the chopped scallions into a medium bowl and stir in the labneh, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Using a microplane grater, grate the garlic into the dip and stir to combine. Transfer the dip to a serving bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate to allow flavors to meld and the dip to set, at least 2 hours, or until ready to serve. Sprinkle the dip with more chives and serve cold with ridged potato chips.