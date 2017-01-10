Caramelized Scallion Dip

Making caramelized onion dip is easy once you’ve caramelized the onions, but that process can involve a lot of time (not to mention tears). This scallion version is tear-free and quick. All you have to do is broil a ton of scallions until charred and tender, and then mix them with a few other simple ingredients that only heighten their underlying umami qualities. This recipe calls for equal parts labneh or Greek yogurt, and mayonnaise, but if you’re averse to either, simply use three cups total of the other instead.

Ingredients Makes 10–12 servings 1/4 C olive oil

4 bunches (1 pound, 2 ounces) scallions, cut into 2" lengths

1 1/2 C labneh or plain Greek yogurt

1 1/2 C homemade or store-bought mayonnaise, preferably made with olive oil

1/4 C finely chopped chives, plus more to garnish

1 T kosher salt

1 t freshly ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, peeled

+ ridged potato chips