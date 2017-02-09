Carrot Cake Ice Cream

A carrot cake—even a great one—has many competing elements: strands of the namesake vegetable, then nuts, raisins, pineapple chunks, sometimes coconut, the occasional chocolate chip. And that’s not even taking the swath of cream cheese icing into account. It’s complicated to find your ideal cake—and in that cake, your ideal bite.

This ice cream quiets all that noise. With no dense, chock-full cake to fight against, the warm spices come to the foreground and the rum-soaked raisins and toasted walnuts can have presence. The cream cheese is incorporated into the base so that every bite has its tangy richness—no more competing with your loved ones for the most heavily frosted slice.

This is excerpted from Food52’s Ice Cream & Friends.

Carrots Makes a generous quart (950ml) 12 oz (340g) carrots

3 T light brown sugar

2 T unsalted butter

1 t peeled, grated fresh ginger

1 t vanilla extract

1 t ground cinnamon

1/4 t grated nutmeg Rum Raisins 2 T dark rum

1/3 C (50g) raisins Candied Walnuts 3/4 C (75g) walnuts

1 T egg white

1 T light brown sugar Ice Cream 1 1/4 C (300ml) heavy cream

3/4 C (175ml) whole milk

1/4 C (20g) skim milk powder

1/2 C + 2 T(125g) granulated sugar

4 egg yolks

1 C (240ml) mascarpone cheese, at room temperature

4 oz (115g) cream cheese, at room temperature

1 T dark rum

1 t vanilla extract