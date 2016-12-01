Carrot Cashew Spread

This recipe came from my grandma, who was a nutritionist. It was her “healthy” addition to the appetizer table, but it’s as good a dip as it is a condiment.

Ingredients Makes about 4 cups 2 T butter or pareve margarine

1 small onion, sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

2 C thinly sliced carrots

1/2 t curry powder

3/4 t salt

2/3 C water

1 C salted, roasted cashews

1 1/2–2 T oil