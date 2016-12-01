Carrot Cashew Spread

This recipe came from my grandma, who was a nutritionist. It was her “healthy” addition to the appetizer table, but it’s as good a dip as it is a condiment.
Ingredients
Makes about 4 cups
- 2 T butter or pareve margarine
- 1 small onion, sliced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 C thinly sliced carrots
- 1/2 t curry powder
- 3/4 t salt
- 2/3 C water
- 1 C salted, roasted cashews
- 1 1/2–2 T oil
Preparation
Melt the butter or margarine in a saucepan. Add the sliced onion and minced garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally until onion is soft. Add the carrots, curry powder, salt, and water. Cover tightly and cook, stirring occasionally until carrots are tender (12–15 minutes). Set aside. Drain but save liquid.
Put 3/4 cup of cashews into food processor and process until finely ground. Continue blending, gradually adding oil until creamy and smooth. Add carrot mixture and whirl until smooth. Add drained liquid, if needed.
Stir in 1/4 cup chopped salted cashews.