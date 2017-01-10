Charred Okra Gumbo with Chicken and Andouille

Pour the stock into a medium saucepan then add the chicken and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer, and cook until the chicken is cooked through, 20–30 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let the chicken cool in the stock.

Heat a large Dutch oven over high heat. Working in 2 batches, add the okra to the pan, cut side down, and cook, without moving, until lightly charred, 2–3 minutes. Transfer the okra to a bowl and remove the pot from the heat to cool for 5 minutes. Wipe the pot clean with a paper towel then return to medium-high heat.

Melt the butter in the pot then add the flour and cook, whisking constantly, until it smells toasty and is lightly browned, 2–3 minutes. Add the celery, bell pepper, and onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 10 minutes. Add the tomato paste, thyme, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, black pepper, cayenne, chile flakes, garlic, and bay leaves, and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Add the andouille sausage, stir until well coated in the spices, then pour in the cooled chicken stock and stir to scrape up any bits on the bottom of the pot. Add the okra to the pot then bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are all tender and the liquid is thickened, about 15–20 minutes.