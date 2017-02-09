To kill a chicken for the following recipe,you will need to collect the fresh blood, which means slitting the bird’s throat—preferably after first stunning it or wringing its neck. To process the blood in the Chinese way, first place a scant 1/2 cup cold water, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon vegetable oil in a heatproof vessel large enough to catch the blood; drain the fresh blood directly into this vessel and immediately mix everything together very well. Leave the blood mixture for a few minutes—it will congeal. Then boil the blood

for several minutes in a bain–marie, until it has set to a dark, purplish jelly. Leave to cool before slicing.

When you gut the chicken, slice open the intestines: I found the easiest way to do this was to insert a sharp scissor blade in one end and then run it along the length of the tube, slitting it open. Rinse the intestines very thoroughly under the cold tap, and then place in a bowl. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and rub it in; then rinse again. Do the same with another 1/2 teaspoon salt and a splash of Shaoxing wine. When the intestines are completely clean and the rinse water is clear, they are ready for cooking.

Chicken Blood and Intestine Soup Makes 4 servings + congealed blood jelly

+ cleaned chicken intestines

3 dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked for at least 30 minutes in hot water

2 T winter bamboo shoots (canned is fine)

1 T neutral oil

1 t finely chopped ginger

1 t finely chopped scallion

2 1/4 C Chicken Stock

2 t Shaoxing wine

+ fine-grained salt

+ a pinch of white pepper

1 cilantro sprig, for garnish Chicken Stock 1 2" inch piece ginger, with the skin on

2 scallions, white parts only

1 chicken carcass with the leg bones, wing bones, and neck

1 T Shaoxing wine