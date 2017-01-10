Search

Chicken Cacciatore

A recipe for a delicious dinner that just gets better as leftovers.

As with all braises, this one tastes best the next day.

Ingredients

Makes 4 to 6 Servings
  • 3 lbs chicken legs, about 6
  • + kosher salt
  • + freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 T olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 red bell peppers, cut into 1" strips
  • 1 large yellow onion, roughly chopped
  • 3 C button or cremini mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 T chopped rosemary
  • 1 t dried oregano
  • 1 t red pepper flakes
  • 1 C white wine
  • 1 T red wine vinegar
  • 1 28-oz can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand
  • 1/2 C pitted, brined olives
  • 2 T chopped fresh parsley

Preparation

  1. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add the chicken, skin-side down, and sear until browned, 5–6 minutes. Flip and sear the bone side until browned, about 3–4 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate

  2. Heat the oven to 350°F

  3. Add the garlic, peppers, and onion to the pot and sweat the vegetables until the onions are translucent around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and continue cooking until the vegetables are soft and their juices have evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rosemary, oregano, and red pepper flakes, then add the wine and vinegar, scrape the bottom of the pot, and cook until almost evaporated, about 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes and bring the sauce up to a simmer. Return the chicken to the pan and scatter the olives over the top.

  4. Slide the pan into the oven. Braise the chicken until tender and the sauce has thickened, about 1 hour. Let rest at least 30 minutes. Scatter with the parsley before serving.

