Chicken Cacciatore

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add the chicken, skin-side down, and sear until browned, 5–6 minutes. Flip and sear the bone side until browned, about 3–4 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate

Add the garlic, peppers, and onion to the pot and sweat the vegetables until the onions are translucent around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and continue cooking until the vegetables are soft and their juices have evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rosemary, oregano, and red pepper flakes, then add the wine and vinegar, scrape the bottom of the pot, and cook until almost evaporated, about 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes and bring the sauce up to a simmer. Return the chicken to the pan and scatter the olives over the top.