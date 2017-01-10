Chicken Cacciatore

As with all braises, this one tastes best the next day.
Ingredients
- 3 lbs chicken legs, about 6
- + kosher salt
- + freshly ground black pepper
- 1 T olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 red bell peppers, cut into 1" strips
- 1 large yellow onion, roughly chopped
- 3 C button or cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 T chopped rosemary
- 1 t dried oregano
- 1 t red pepper flakes
- 1 C white wine
- 1 T red wine vinegar
- 1 28-oz can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand
- 1/2 C pitted, brined olives
- 2 T chopped fresh parsley
Preparation
Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add the chicken, skin-side down, and sear until browned, 5–6 minutes. Flip and sear the bone side until browned, about 3–4 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate
Heat the oven to 350°F
Add the garlic, peppers, and onion to the pot and sweat the vegetables until the onions are translucent around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and continue cooking until the vegetables are soft and their juices have evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rosemary, oregano, and red pepper flakes, then add the wine and vinegar, scrape the bottom of the pot, and cook until almost evaporated, about 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes and bring the sauce up to a simmer. Return the chicken to the pan and scatter the olives over the top.
Slide the pan into the oven. Braise the chicken until tender and the sauce has thickened, about 1 hour. Let rest at least 30 minutes. Scatter with the parsley before serving.