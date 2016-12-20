Chicken Parmesan is everything. The version we serve at Mamma Guidara’s is almost comically large, intended (like our Chicken Marsala and Piccata) for two people to share. Make sure you have a good loaf of Italian bread for leftover heroes the next day.

This recipe comes from Mamma Guidara’s, the Sunday night supper at The NoMad bar—a celebration of red-checkered tablecloths, warm bread with the little gold packets of butter, Dean Martin, Amaretto Sours, bread crumbs, cannoli, and lots and lots of red sauce. Learn more here.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings + neutral oil, for frying

+ Breaded Chicken

+ Bechamel Sauce

+ Marinara Sauce

2 C shredded mozzarella

2 C grated parmesan

1/4 C thinly sliced basil Breaded Chicken 2 whole bone-in, skin-on chickens, about 4 1/2 lbs each

+ Flour Mix

10 eggs, beaten

2 C Italian breadcrumbs, unseasoned Flour Mix 2 C flour

1/2 C cornstarch

1/4 C garlic powder

3 T dried oregano

1 T kosher salt

1 T cayenne

1 T freshly ground black pepper Marinara Sauce 2/3 C extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

3 28-oz cans whole, peeled tomatoes

3 sprigs basil

3 sprigs thyme

1 bay leaf

+ kosher salt