Chicken Parmesan is everything. The version we serve at Mamma Guidara’s is almost comically large, intended (like our Chicken Marsala and Piccata) for two people to share. Make sure you have a good loaf of Italian bread for leftover heroes the next day.
This recipe comes from Mamma Guidara’s, the Sunday night supper at The NoMad bar—a celebration of red-checkered tablecloths, warm bread with the little gold packets of butter, Dean Martin, Amaretto Sours, bread crumbs, cannoli, and lots and lots of red sauce. Learn more here.
Preparation
Breaded Chicken
- 2 whole bone-in, skin-on chickens, about 4 1/2 lbs each
- + Flour Mix
- 10 eggs, beaten
- 2 C Italian breadcrumbs, unseasoned
Remove the legs and thighs from the chickens, and reserve for another use. Cut the breasts from the rib cage of each chicken, keeping them attached by the skin. Place each chicken breast pair between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound thin with a mallet.
Place the Flour Mix, eggs, and breadcrumbs in separate bowls to make a breading station. Place each pounded chicken piece in the Flour Mix, making sure to coat thoroughly and evenly. Dust off any excess and then submerge each piece in the beaten eggs. Finally, transfer each piece to the breadcrumbs and coat thoroughly and evenly. Hold in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Flour Mix
- 2 C flour
- 1/2 C cornstarch
- 1/4 C garlic powder
- 3 T dried oregano
- 1 T kosher salt
- 1 T cayenne
- 1 T freshly ground black pepper
Combine all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
Marinara Sauce
- 2/3 C extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 3 28-oz cans whole, peeled tomatoes
- 3 sprigs basil
- 3 sprigs thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- + kosher salt
Heat the oil in a large pot over low heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until completely tender, about 20 minutes. Add the tomatoes to the pot and bring to a simmer. Using butcher’s twine, tie the basil, thyme, and bay leaf into a sachet and add to the tomatoes. Cook the sauce over very low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent burning, until reduced by half, about 6 hours.
Remove and discard the herb bundle, and grind the sauce through the small holes of a food mill. Season with salt. Keep warm.
Assemble the Dish
- + neutral oil, for frying
- + Breaded Chicken
- + Bechamel Sauce
- + Marinara Sauce
- 2 C shredded mozzarella
- 2 C grated parmesan
- 1/4 C thinly sliced basil
Heat a large pot of oil to 350°F, and heat the over to 425°F.
Working in batches, fry the breaded chicken until golden brown and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Place both pieces side by side on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the Béchamel Sauce over the top of each piece in a thin, even layer, then spread the Marinara Sauce evenly on top of the Béchamel. Sprinkle the mozzarella and parmesan over the top of the Marinara.
Bake the chicken until the cheese is melted and caramelized, around 5–10 minutes. Transfer each piece onto a plate, and garnish with sliced basil.