Chicken Piccata

Chicken breast is a lean, seldom-used muscle that offers little in the way of flavor or fat. It’s best pounded thinly and cooked quickly. A pan sauce made from the drippings gets punch from lemon and capers, and gives a reason for putting the often-underwhelming meat on the dinner table.
Ingredients
- 1 large boneless, skinless chicken breast, about 12 oz
- + kosher salt
- + freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 C all-purpose flour
- 2 T neutral oil
- 1/4 C unsalted butter
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 1/4 C white wine
- 1/4 C lemon juice
- 1/2 C chicken stock
- 2 T capers, rinsed or drained
- 2 T parsley, finely chopped
Preparation
Butterfly the breast: Lay the chicken breast on a work surface with the pointed end closest to you. Stabilize it with one hand and, beginning at the fat end of the breast, use a thin, sharp knife to make a parallel cut in the side. Slice until you’re within 1/2 inch of the seam of the breast, then open it like a book.
Lay the butterflied breast between two sheets of plastic wrap and use a meat mallet or small saucepan to pound it flat. Don’t pound it like a hammer—starting from the center, whack the chicken with a down-and-outward motion, like tracing petals on a daisy. Continue whacking in this fashion until the meat has grown to twice its initial area and is no more than 1/2 inch thick.
Season the chicken lightly with salt and pepper. Put the flour on a plate and dredge the chicken, shaking off excess flour so there is a light, dry coating all over the chicken.
Heat the oil and 2 tablespoons of the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Lay the chicken in the pan and cook, swirling the pan occasionally to ensure the chicken is not sticking, until browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the chicken and continue cooking until browned and nearly cooked through, about 3 minutes longer. Remove the chicken and set on a plate.
Add the shallot to the pan and cook until soft, about 2 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the wine, scraping up the browned bits at the bottom of the pan. When it begins to bubble, add the lemon juice and broth. Bring to a boil and cook until reduced by half, about 6 minutes. Stir in the remaining butter, capers, and parsley, then return the chicken to the pan. Simmer for 1 minute, then transfer the chicken to a large plate. Pour the sauce over the chicken and serve.