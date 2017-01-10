Chicken Piccata

Butterfly the breast: Lay the chicken breast on a work surface with the pointed end closest to you. Stabilize it with one hand and, beginning at the fat end of the breast, use a thin, sharp knife to make a parallel cut in the side. Slice until you’re within 1/2 inch of the seam of the breast, then open it like a book.

Lay the butterflied breast between two sheets of plastic wrap and use a meat mallet or small saucepan to pound it flat. Don’t pound it like a hammer—starting from the center, whack the chicken with a down-and-outward motion, like tracing petals on a daisy. Continue whacking in this fashion until the meat has grown to twice its initial area and is no more than 1/2 inch thick.

Season the chicken lightly with salt and pepper. Put the flour on a plate and dredge the chicken, shaking off excess flour so there is a light, dry coating all over the chicken.

Heat the oil and 2 tablespoons of the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Lay the chicken in the pan and cook, swirling the pan occasionally to ensure the chicken is not sticking, until browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the chicken and continue cooking until browned and nearly cooked through, about 3 minutes longer. Remove the chicken and set on a plate.