Chinese Chicken Nuggets

Ingredients
- 1/4 t Sichuan pepper
- 2 boneless drumsticks
- 2 boneless upper wing joints
- 1 scallion, white part only
- 2 t light soy sauce
- 1 t Shaoxing wine
- 1/4 t fine-grained salt
- 2 egg yolks
- 3 T potato starch or cornstarch
- 2 1/4 C neutral oil for deep-frying, plus more as needed
- 1/2 t1 sesame oil
Preparation
Soak the peppercorns for a minute
or two in hot water from a kettle. Cut the chicken as evenly as possible into ¾-inch chunks. Place the scallion on a board and finely chop. Add the drained peppercorns and continue chopping until you have a pepper-fragrant scallion mix. Add this to the chicken chunks along with the soy sauce,
Shaoxing wine, and salt and mix well to combine. Set aside.
When you are ready to cook the nuggets, mix the egg yolks and starch
together to form a batter. Add the
chicken pieces and mix to coat evenly.
Heat the oil in a seasoned wok over
a high flame to 330°F. Drop the chicken pieces individually into the hot oil, using chopsticks to keep them separate. When the chicken is cooked through after 2–3 minutes (cut open one piece to make sure), remove the pieces from the wok with a slotted spoon.
Let the oil temperature rise to 430°F.
Return the nuggets to the wok and fry until golden. Drain well and serve with a sprinkling of sesame oil.