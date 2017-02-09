Chinese Chicken Nuggets

Soak the peppercorns for a minute

or two in hot water from a kettle. Cut the chicken as evenly as possible into ¾-inch chunks. Place the scallion on a board and finely chop. Add the drained peppercorns and continue chopping until you have a pepper-fragrant scallion mix. Add this to the chicken chunks along with the soy sauce,

Shaoxing wine, and salt and mix well to combine. Set aside.

When you are ready to cook the nuggets, mix the egg yolks and starch

together to form a batter. Add the

chicken pieces and mix to coat evenly.

Heat the oil in a seasoned wok over

a high flame to 330°F. Drop the chicken pieces individually into the hot oil, using chopsticks to keep them separate. When the chicken is cooked through after 2–3 minutes (cut open one piece to make sure), remove the pieces from the wok with a slotted spoon.