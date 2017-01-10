Ingredients
- 5 oz Salted Hot Chocolate Base
- 3/4 oz Fernet Branca amaro
- 1/2 oz Green Chartreuse herbal liqueur
- + Angostura Cream, to garnish
Salted Hot Chocolate Base
- 3 C heavy cream
- 3 oz bittersweet chocolate (72 percent), roughly chopped
- 2 1/2 oz semisweet chocolate (55 percent), roughly chopped
- 1/4 C sugar
- 2 t kosher salt
- 2 leftover vanilla-bean pods
Angostura Cream
- 3 oz heavy cream, chilled
- 3/4 oz simple syrup
- 1/2 oz Angostura bitters
Preparation
For the Hot Chocolate
Makes 4 cups (32 oz; enough for 6 cocktails)
Combine the cream and 1/3 cup water in a medium saucepan, and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring often to make sure the cream doesn’t boil or burn. Meanwhile, combine both chocolates, the sugar, salt, and vanilla-bean pods in a large bowl.
Pour over the hot cream, let stand for 1 minute, then whisk until smooth. Wrap the bowl in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 day and up to 3 days (the longer you steep, the more the vanilla flavor will develop). Discard the vanilla-bean pods before using.
Angostura Cream
Makes 3/4 cup (enough for 6 cocktails)
Whisk the cream in a small bowl until soft peaks form. Add the syrup and bitters, and whisk until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to use.
For the Cocktail
Heat the chocolate base in a small saucepan until it begins to simmer, then pour into a mug and stir in the Fernet Branca and Green Chartreuse. Top with a dollop of Angostura cream, and serve immediately.