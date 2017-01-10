Search

Ciampino

A salted hot chocolate spiked with Fernet Branca and Green Chartreuse, and topped with Angostura cream.

 

Ingredients

Makes 1 cocktail
  • 5 oz Salted Hot Chocolate Base
  • 3/4 oz Fernet Branca amaro
  • 1/2 oz Green Chartreuse herbal liqueur
  • + Angostura Cream, to garnish

Salted Hot Chocolate Base

  • 3 C heavy cream
  • 3 oz bittersweet chocolate (72 percent), roughly chopped
  • 2 1/2 oz semisweet chocolate (55 percent), roughly chopped
  • 1/4 C sugar
  • 2 t kosher salt
  • 2 leftover vanilla-bean pods

Angostura Cream

  • 3 oz heavy cream, chilled
  • 3/4 oz simple syrup
  • 1/2 oz Angostura bitters

Preparation

For the Hot Chocolate

Makes 4 cups (32 oz; enough for 6 cocktails)

  1. Combine the cream and 1/3 cup water in a medium saucepan, and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring often to make sure the cream doesn’t boil or burn. Meanwhile, combine both chocolates, the sugar, salt, and vanilla-bean pods in a large bowl.

  2. Pour over the hot cream, let stand for 1 minute, then whisk until smooth. Wrap the bowl in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 day and up to 3 days (the longer you steep, the more the vanilla flavor will develop). Discard the vanilla-bean pods before using.

Angostura Cream

Makes 3/4 cup (enough for 6 cocktails)

Whisk the cream in a small bowl until soft peaks form. Add the syrup and bitters, and whisk until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For the Cocktail

Heat the chocolate base in a small saucepan until it begins to simmer, then pour into a mug and stir in the Fernet Branca and Green Chartreuse. Top with a dollop of Angostura cream, and serve immediately.

