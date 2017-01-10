Combine the cream and 1/3 cup water in a medium saucepan, and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring often to make sure the cream doesn’t boil or burn. Meanwhile, combine both chocolates, the sugar, salt, and vanilla-bean pods in a large bowl.

Pour over the hot cream, let stand for 1 minute, then whisk until smooth. Wrap the bowl in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 day and up to 3 days (the longer you steep, the more the vanilla flavor will develop). Discard the vanilla-bean pods before using.