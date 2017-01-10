Cinnamon-Rum “King Cake” Layer Cake

Make the cake: Lightly grease a 9” springform pan with butter. Combine the yeast and 1/4 cup warm tap water in a small bowl and let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk the milk, sugar, salt, and eggs together. Once the yeast is ready, stir it into the egg mixture then add the flour and stir with a form until the dough just comes together (it will be a loose, sticky dough). Cut the 3 sticks butter into 1/4″-thick slices and layer the slices, like tiles, over the surface of the dough. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let stand in a draft-free spot in your kitchen until the dough doubles in size, about 1 hour.

Uncover the dough and, using a wooden spoon, stir the butter into the dough until evenly combined. Scrape the dough into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Cover the pan with a lightly greased sheet of plastic wrap and let the dough stand until the dough just touches the plastic, 40–45 minutes.

Twenty minutes before the dough is risen, heat the oven to 350°F. Once the dough is ready, remove the plastic wrap, gently place the pan in the oven, and bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 1 hour.

While the cake is baking, make the spice syrup: Combine the granulated sugar, cinnamon sticks, and 2 cups water into a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cook for 5 minutes, then remove the syrup from the heat and let cool. Ten minutes before the cake is ready, stir the rum and amaretto into the syrup and return to a boil. Discard the cinnamon stick.

Once the cake comes out the oven, let it rest for 1 minutes. Unmold the cake from the pan and transfer to a large, rimmed baking sheet. Using a cake tester, long toothpick, or thin paring knife, pierce the top of the cake all over. Using a ladle or large serving spoon, spoon the hot syrup over the cake, letting it drip over the sides and onto the baking sheet, until it is all used. Let the cake sit until it absorbs all the syrup and is cool, about 1 hour.

While the cake cools, make the frosting: Combine the butter, cream cheese, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl and beat on medium speed until smooth and evenly combined. Add the confectioners’ sugar and beat on low speed until just combined. Increase the speed to medium and beat until the frosting is smooth and silky, about 2 minutes.