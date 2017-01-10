Search

12 Recipes To Put An Egg On It

It's a cliché because it's good.

By Lucky Peach
This is inspired by our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview that is the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg. Preorder it today!

Is there any greater current food cliché than this one? The internet is so filled with bowls of various grains, or slices of flatbread, or bowls of noodles, topped with dripping, marigold-hued yolks just begging for a click. But, we here at Lucky Peach also love clicks, and we really really love eggs. And there’s not really a better way to describe how so many dishes seem to be miraculously taken to the next level with the addition of eggs, poached or boiled or steamed. So, here’s a collection of dishes topped with eggs that you should try at home—it includes, of course, everyone’s favorite egg-topped dish: ramen.

Spinach Salad, Feta, Toasted Farro, Grilled Onions, Calabrian Chilies

By Hillary Sterling

The perfect complete meal.

View recipe

Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl

By Jessica Koslow

The definitive grain bowl at Sqirl.

View recipe

Rice Grits with Pecorino and Cured Egg Yolk

By Adam Demaris

A clean-out-the-pantry dish.

View recipe

Korean Style Steak and Eggs with Kimchi Fried Rice

By Sohui Kim

The Good Fork's signature dish.

View recipe

Pork Posole

By John Currence

Cheap, easy, and delicious.

View recipe

Japanese Chicken Curry

By Kee Byung-keun

A Louisiana take on Japanese curry.

View recipe

Bread Boats

By Sabrina Ghayour

A complete meal all in one.

View recipe

Pan-Roasted Asparagus with Poached Egg and Miso Butter

By Dave Chang

Miso + butter + egg = a delightful menage a trois.

View recipe

The Battle on Pork Chop Hill

By Tyler Kord

Your heart will explode.

View recipe

Poached Egg Ramen

By Rupa Bhattacharya

No need to poach separately.

View recipe

Albany Bologna Cups

By Stephen Tanner

A Georgia cafeteria favorite.

View recipe

Rotisserie Chicken Ramen

By Peter Meehan

Ramen you can make on a weeknight.

View recipe
