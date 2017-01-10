12 Recipes To Put An Egg On It

This is inspired by our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview that is the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg. Preorder it today!

Is there any greater current food cliché than this one? The internet is so filled with bowls of various grains, or slices of flatbread, or bowls of noodles, topped with dripping, marigold-hued yolks just begging for a click. But, we here at Lucky Peach also love clicks, and we really really love eggs. And there’s not really a better way to describe how so many dishes seem to be miraculously taken to the next level with the addition of eggs, poached or boiled or steamed. So, here’s a collection of dishes topped with eggs that you should try at home—it includes, of course, everyone’s favorite egg-topped dish: ramen.