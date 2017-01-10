12 Recipes To Put An Egg On It

This is inspired by our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview that is the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg. Preorder it today!
Is there any greater current food cliché than this one? The internet is so filled with bowls of various grains, or slices of flatbread, or bowls of noodles, topped with dripping, marigold-hued yolks just begging for a click. But, we here at Lucky Peach also love clicks, and we really really love eggs. And there’s not really a better way to describe how so many dishes seem to be miraculously taken to the next level with the addition of eggs, poached or boiled or steamed. So, here’s a collection of dishes topped with eggs that you should try at home—it includes, of course, everyone’s favorite egg-topped dish: ramen.
Spinach Salad, Feta, Toasted Farro, Grilled Onions, Calabrian Chilies
The perfect complete meal.
Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl
The definitive grain bowl at Sqirl.
Rice Grits with Pecorino and Cured Egg Yolk
A clean-out-the-pantry dish.
Korean Style Steak and Eggs with Kimchi Fried Rice
The Good Fork's signature dish.
Pork Posole
Cheap, easy, and delicious.
Japanese Chicken Curry
A Louisiana take on Japanese curry.
Bread Boats
A complete meal all in one.
Pan-Roasted Asparagus with Poached Egg and Miso Butter
Miso + butter + egg = a delightful menage a trois.
The Battle on Pork Chop Hill
Your heart will explode.
Poached Egg Ramen
No need to poach separately.
Albany Bologna Cups
A Georgia cafeteria favorite.
Rotisserie Chicken Ramen
Ramen you can make on a weeknight.