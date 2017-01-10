Search

Now reading 13 Homemade Ice Creams for Unseasonably Warm Weather

13 Homemade Ice Creams for Unseasonably Warm Weather

It's freakishly warm out, so you should make ice cream.

By Lucky Peach
oliveoil-1440x960

Global Warming is bad, but ice cream is good. Plus, since we have a president who doesn’t really believe in rising temperatures, you might as well watch the world go down in flames, spoonful of refreshing and sweet frozen dairy in hand. These are some great recipes for those of you looking to take on a new project during these warm February days.

Miso Caramel Ice Cream

By Sohui Kim

If you don’t feel like making ice cream, you can use the miso caramel on anything you like.

View recipe

Sour Cream & Roasted Fig Pie à la mode with Vanilla Ice Cream

By Kim and Tyler Malek

Caramelly and delicious.

View recipe

White Toast & Apple Butter Ice Cream

By Kim and Tyler Malek

An ice cream built from childhood memories.

View recipe

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream

By Brian Smith

Exactly the indulgence you need to mend a broken heart.

View recipe

PB Fluff and Stuff Ice Cream

By Brian Smith

Peanut butter ice cream with swirls of homemade vanilla-bean marshmallow and pieces of peanut butter sandwich cookies.

View recipe

Butter Pecan Brittle Ice Cream

By Brian Smith

Ample Hills' take on the classic flavor.

View recipe

Malt Ice Cream

By Naomi Pomeroy

A nostalgic flavor.

View recipe

Affogato al Caffè

By Katie Parla

Zabaione gelato drenched in coffee.

View recipe

Honeysuckle Ice Cream

By Jen and Andy Satinsky

A taste of summer.

View recipe

Brown Butter Ice Cream

By Michael Laiskonis

Maillard reactions harnessed in ice cream form.

View recipe

Vanilla Ice Cream

By Michael Laiskonis

Michael Laiskonis's vanilla ice cream is the result of years of tweaking.

View recipe

Lime Frozen Yogurt, Graham Crumble, Toasted Meringue

By Vinny Dotolo

Key lime pie, froyo-fied.

View recipe

Arbequina Olive Oil Ice Cream

By Kim and Tyler Malek

A creamy platform for olive oil.

View recipe
february, ice cream