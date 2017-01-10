13 Homemade Ice Creams for Unseasonably Warm Weather

Global Warming is bad, but ice cream is good. Plus, since we have a president who doesn’t really believe in rising temperatures, you might as well watch the world go down in flames, spoonful of refreshing and sweet frozen dairy in hand. These are some great recipes for those of you looking to take on a new project during these warm February days.
Miso Caramel Ice Cream
If you don’t feel like making ice cream, you can use the miso caramel on anything you like.
Sour Cream & Roasted Fig Pie à la mode with Vanilla Ice Cream
Caramelly and delicious.
White Toast & Apple Butter Ice Cream
An ice cream built from childhood memories.
Ooey Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream
Exactly the indulgence you need to mend a broken heart.
PB Fluff and Stuff Ice Cream
Peanut butter ice cream with swirls of homemade vanilla-bean marshmallow and pieces of peanut butter sandwich cookies.
Butter Pecan Brittle Ice Cream
Ample Hills' take on the classic flavor.
Malt Ice Cream
A nostalgic flavor.
Affogato al Caffè
Zabaione gelato drenched in coffee.
Honeysuckle Ice Cream
A taste of summer.
Brown Butter Ice Cream
Maillard reactions harnessed in ice cream form.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Michael Laiskonis's vanilla ice cream is the result of years of tweaking.
Lime Frozen Yogurt, Graham Crumble, Toasted Meringue
Key lime pie, froyo-fied.
Arbequina Olive Oil Ice Cream
A creamy platform for olive oil.