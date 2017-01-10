Search

14 Ways To Eat Rice Right Now

Recipes for the life sustaining grain from around the world.

By Lucky Peach
Rice is a staple ingredient that sustains much of the world’s population. It fills bellies and it is also versatile: a perfect bed for curries, meats, fermented vegetables, seafood, and endless other ingredients. It’s good savory and it’s good sweet—it can be fried, or steam, or boiled. Embracing the many ways that rice is delicious, here are a few ideas for how you can cook it tonight.

Korean Style Steak and Eggs with Kimchi Fried Rice

By Sohui Kim

The Good Fork's signature dish.

View recipe

Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl

By Jessica Koslow

The definitive grain bowl at Sqirl.

View recipe

Thalassery Chicken Biryani

By Pooja Makhijani

A regional take on biryani.

View recipe

Rice Pudding

By Nick Curtola

A lighter, coconut milk version.

View recipe

Rice Grits with Pecorino and Cured Egg Yolk

By Adam Demaris

A clean-out-the-pantry dish.

View recipe

Sweet Sticky Rice

By Andy Ricker & JJ Goode

Pok Pok serves their ice cream with this rice.

View recipe

Lamb Biryani

By Naina Rao

No matter what, there was biryani and cucumber salad and crusty bread on Sunday afternoons.

View recipe

Miso Claypot Chicken (No Claypot)

By Peter Meehan

A one-pot meal for the ages.

View recipe

Polo Shevid Baghali

By Violet Sassooni

Rice with dill and fava beans

View recipe

Fried Rice with Conpoy and Egg White

By Corey Lee

Fried rice is not actually fried; good fried rice is fluffy and not oily.

View recipe

Creole Seafood Jambalaya

By John Besh

In New Orleans, you don’t want jambalaya looking like Spanish rice.

View recipe

Curd Rice

By Michael Snyder

Of all South India's standard breakfast preparations, though, the simplest is probably curd rice: cooling, filling, cheap, quick, and delicious.

View recipe

Hainan Chicken Rice

By Rachel Khong

Pandan enhances the fragrance and sweetness of jasmine rice, and lemongrass adds needed brightness.

View recipe

Jellyfish Yam Kao Tod (Crispy Rice Salad)

By Kris Yenbamroong

Yam, the sour, spicy, and crunchy Thai staple, is the ultimate beer food. You might need some extra beer to wash down the jellyfish in this yam, though.

View recipe
