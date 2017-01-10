14 Ways To Eat Rice Right Now

Rice is a staple ingredient that sustains much of the world’s population. It fills bellies and it is also versatile: a perfect bed for curries, meats, fermented vegetables, seafood, and endless other ingredients. It’s good savory and it’s good sweet—it can be fried, or steam, or boiled. Embracing the many ways that rice is delicious, here are a few ideas for how you can cook it tonight.
Korean Style Steak and Eggs with Kimchi Fried Rice
The Good Fork's signature dish.
Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl
The definitive grain bowl at Sqirl.
Thalassery Chicken Biryani
A regional take on biryani.
Rice Pudding
A lighter, coconut milk version.
Rice Grits with Pecorino and Cured Egg Yolk
A clean-out-the-pantry dish.
Sweet Sticky Rice
Pok Pok serves their ice cream with this rice.
Lamb Biryani
No matter what, there was biryani and cucumber salad and crusty bread on Sunday afternoons.
Miso Claypot Chicken (No Claypot)
A one-pot meal for the ages.
Polo Shevid Baghali
Rice with dill and fava beans
Fried Rice with Conpoy and Egg White
Fried rice is not actually fried; good fried rice is fluffy and not oily.
Creole Seafood Jambalaya
In New Orleans, you don’t want jambalaya looking like Spanish rice.
Curd Rice
Of all South India's standard breakfast preparations, though, the simplest is probably curd rice: cooling, filling, cheap, quick, and delicious.
Hainan Chicken Rice
Pandan enhances the fragrance and sweetness of jasmine rice, and lemongrass adds needed brightness.
Jellyfish Yam Kao Tod (Crispy Rice Salad)
Yam, the sour, spicy, and crunchy Thai staple, is the ultimate beer food. You might need some extra beer to wash down the jellyfish in this yam, though.